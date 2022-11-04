The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
[IN STUDIO] South Africans Doing Great Things with Busi Mkhumbuzi-Pooe is a Social Entrepreneur and Speaker recognized by Forbes Africa as one of thirty young business leaders in the continent.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Busi Mkhumbuzi-Pooe - a Social Entrepreneur and Speaker recognized by Forbes Africa as one of thirty young business leader
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president... 4 November 2022 1:03 PM
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricke... 4 November 2022 12:01 PM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International. 4 November 2022 6:59 PM
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain. 4 November 2022 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Technology
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
South Africa

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

* 4 November 2022 2:39 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Africa
Information and Communications Technology
ICT
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
crystal orderson

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) refers to the various forms of technology that we use to create, share, store or exchange information. This includes the internet, radio, TV, mobile devices, and many more. Africa faces many challenges in developing ICT since much of the population resides in rural areas alongside the high cost of internet access and equipment.

Despite this, ICT throughout Africa has gone through an impressive evolution over the past few years.

To unpack Africa’s progress around ICT, Bongani Bingwa spoke to Crystal Orderson, a seasoned journalist specializing in African content. This forms part of the new Africa Focus series presented by RMB. The weekly series aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below:

The ICT sector has substantial capital requirements, says Orderson. To ensure that progress is made, investment from both the private sector and mobile companies is needed.

A few years ago, one would say Africa has been excluded [from ICT], but over the past few years, it’s changed.

Sub-saharan African accounts for nearly 70% of the one trillion transactions of mobile money. And this has made people that would’ve been excluded from the banking sector now able to simply send money.

Orderson touches on the impact that MTN has had on the continent and how the network is a prime example for other South African businesses to look up to.

There’s something patriotic when you arrive in Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria or Ghana and you see the MTN yellow. MTN is your ideal African case study of a mobile company from down in South Africa growing into the continent.

Zambia's progress within ICT has also been interesting, says Orderson. She explains how the country's new government has made effort to grow investment in their ICT sector; giving the minister more investment

In addition, the minister announced that they’ve scrapped, and zero-rated the importation of telecom equipment, masks, etc to ensure and attract further investment.

RMB has financed key projects in Africa and continues to fund Telecommunication and Technology as an enabler of economic growth in Africa. Their experienced Telecommunications, Media, and Technology team offers corporate banking, investment banking, and financial risk solutions to clients in the sector.

This year, RMB in Nigeria facilitated two landmark deals for MTN Nigeria. One where they acted as joint issuing house and bookrunner and another where they acted as adviser, joint issuing house, and bookrunner on these transactions.

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s Telecommunication and Technology Projects, visit the official RMB website.




* 4 November 2022 2:39 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Africa
Information and Communications Technology
ICT
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
crystal orderson

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on CapeTalk

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on 702

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

Local

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

Lifestyle

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

4 November 2022 8:01 PM

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

4 November 2022 7:31 PM

Ramaphosa distances himself from Maumela amid multi-million rand tenders scandal

4 November 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA