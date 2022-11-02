Trade union Giwusa calls for the scrapping of traditional royalty





John Perlman spoke to Giwusa president - Mametlwe Sebei about why they believe traditional South African royalty should be abolished.

Amongst other reasons, not spending what the trade union calls massive amounts currently spent on royalty is one of the reasons Giwusa is calling for the scrapping of traditional royalty.

Sebei adds that the King's salary alone is by far too high and that those amounts could be used to better communities.

You look at the ceremony since his coronation and his recognition in March this year, the Zulu king has been paid just slightly below R1, 300 000 in salary alone. Mametlwe Sebei, Giwusa’s president

He’s (King MisuZulu) also the sole trustee of The Ngonyama Trust which owns about 2, 800 000 hectares of land – about 30% of the KZN, a land which they were charging people who have stayed there a rental fee. Mametlwe Sebei, Giwusa’s president

Sebei adds that this is not directly aimed at the Zulu kingdom and his coronation last week, but all traditional royalty across the country including the Royal Bafokeng.

The Royal Bafokeng is said to be the richest nation worth R40 billion but if you go to Phokeng, you see the levels of poverty, unemployment, and horrendous levels of underdevelopment. Mametlwe Sebei, Giwusa’s president

