Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?
Clement Manyathela spoke to human rights lawyer - Advocate Sipho Mantula, on the significance and motivations of the sanctions against Zimbabwe and their impact on neighbouring countries.
Last week, the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) rang the alarm to stop the implementation of sanctions on neighbouring Zimbabwe.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also recently called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe because of the economic impact on South Africa.
Sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the United States have caused many economic challenges. They have dropped the value of the Zim dollar to almost nothing and have made life insufferable for many of the country's citizens.
Many Zimbabwean citizens are living below the poverty line and are forced to seek economic opportunity elsewhere in the SADC region.
Human rights lawyer - Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe and have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.
Yes, Zimbabwe has challenges but the role of South Africa as an immediate neighbour - we are having many Zimbabweans whether illegal or legally, but they are giving us a headache…Advocate Sipho Mantula, Human rights lawyer
Amongst other things, the US has imposed visa restrictions on certain individuals, banned services that are meant to enter or come from Zimbabwe, as well as suspended certain government assistance.
While concerns about human rights violations of Zimbabwe’s current regime are the reason behind the US-imposed sanctions, Mantula said there are better ways to resolve conflict – which do not leave the country on its knees.
The Pan-African parliament is looking at what can be the better ways of dealing with member states who are not governing their own citizens properly rather than moving to sanctions because sanctions are a last resort.Advocate Sipho Mantula, Human rights lawyer
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kunilanskap/kunilanskap1710/kunilanskap171000307/88718740-zimbabwe-flag-against-city-blurred-background-at-sunrise-backlight.jpg
More from World
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?
Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.Read More
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy
Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.Read More
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population
Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More