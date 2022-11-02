Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?





Clement Manyathela spoke to human rights lawyer - Advocate Sipho Mantula, on the significance and motivations of the sanctions against Zimbabwe and their impact on neighbouring countries.

Last week, the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) rang the alarm to stop the implementation of sanctions on neighbouring Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also recently called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe because of the economic impact on South Africa.

Sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the United States have caused many economic challenges. They have dropped the value of the Zim dollar to almost nothing and have made life insufferable for many of the country's citizens.

Many Zimbabwean citizens are living below the poverty line and are forced to seek economic opportunity elsewhere in the SADC region.

Human rights lawyer - Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe and have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.

Yes, Zimbabwe has challenges but the role of South Africa as an immediate neighbour - we are having many Zimbabweans whether illegal or legally, but they are giving us a headache… Advocate Sipho Mantula, Human rights lawyer

Amongst other things, the US has imposed visa restrictions on certain individuals, banned services that are meant to enter or come from Zimbabwe, as well as suspended certain government assistance.

While concerns about human rights violations of Zimbabwe’s current regime are the reason behind the US-imposed sanctions, Mantula said there are better ways to resolve conflict – which do not leave the country on its knees.

The Pan-African parliament is looking at what can be the better ways of dealing with member states who are not governing their own citizens properly rather than moving to sanctions because sanctions are a last resort. Advocate Sipho Mantula, Human rights lawyer

