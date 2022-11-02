



Bruce Whitfield interviews Rui Morais, Chief Financial Officer of Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

- Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings - the results presentation followed the furore over a leaked memorandum about transformation targets.

- The Group saw a "slight impact" on sales at the time when the issue got a lot of traction on social media says CFO Rui Morais.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings despite operating in "a constrained consumer environment".

Group revenue grew by 9.3% to R16.3 billion for the six months ended 31 August 2022.

Headline earnings are up 44.3%, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 70.3 cents per share.

The pharmacy chain's results presentation follows the recent furore over a leaked memorandum from CEO Ivan Saltzman calling for a moratorium on hiring white people.

The Group has since apologised for any offence caused by the memo and withdrawn the instruction.

Chief Financial Officer Rui Morais tells Bruce Whitfield it has been a good six months for Dis-Chem with categories impacted by COVID all recovering (beauty, sport...).

Whitfield asks the burning question - has the Group seen a drop-off in sales volumes following the news of the transformation memo?

The impact has been only short-lived, Morais says.

We saw a slight impact on our growth trend from 17th to the 24th of October - that was at the time when it got a lot of traction on social media. Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem

It's reversed and the growth trend has reverted back, I think on the basis of the clarification that the board sent out which said that there was simply no moratorium in place... We're just giving suitably qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates [a chance]... Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat