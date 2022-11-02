Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rui Morais, Chief Financial Officer of Dis-Chem Pharmacies.
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings - the results presentation followed the furore over a leaked memorandum about transformation targets.
- The Group saw a "slight impact" on sales at the time when the issue got a lot of traction on social media says CFO Rui Morais.
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings despite operating in "a constrained consumer environment".
Group revenue grew by 9.3% to R16.3 billion for the six months ended 31 August 2022.
Headline earnings are up 44.3%, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 70.3 cents per share.
The pharmacy chain's results presentation follows the recent furore over a leaked memorandum from CEO Ivan Saltzman calling for a moratorium on hiring white people.
Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
The Group has since apologised for any offence caused by the memo and withdrawn the instruction.
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months
Chief Financial Officer Rui Morais tells Bruce Whitfield it has been a good six months for Dis-Chem with categories impacted by COVID all recovering (beauty, sport...).
Whitfield asks the burning question - has the Group seen a drop-off in sales volumes following the news of the transformation memo?
The impact has been only short-lived, Morais says.
We saw a slight impact on our growth trend from 17th to the 24th of October - that was at the time when it got a lot of traction on social media.Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem
It's reversed and the growth trend has reverted back, I think on the basis of the clarification that the board sent out which said that there was simply no moratorium in place... We're just giving suitably qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates [a chance]...Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Morais
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat
More from Business
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries
The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.Read More
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More