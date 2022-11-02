SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa





Bruce Whitfield catches up with Shaun Anderson at the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022.

Shaun Anderson has a fancy title - he is Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa (Dignitaire of the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne).

The origins of the French Order date back to the second half of the 17th century, when it was made up of young nobles from the court of Louis XIV.

Bruce Whitfield caught up with Anderson at the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022 taking place in Inanda.

@ asife/123rf.com

It's an extremely long title and one that is rather posh, Anderson acknowledges with a chuckle.

On a serious note though, he says it's a first for the African continent to have an Embassy of the Order of Champagne.

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa that we now have an official Embassy of the Order of Champagne. It falls under the CIVC, which controls everything that goes on in champagne, from yields and the rules to legal matters... Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

I am the Ambassadeur Dignitaire with the intentions of trying to recognise champagne lovers, champagne ambassadors around Africa in the future... It's a fantastic development for Africa. Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

South Africans do like to show off with their labels, as do many in other African countries like particularly Nigeria, comments Whitfield.

Champagne symbolises success and celebration everywhere around the world Anderson responds, whether you're in New York or Sydney or Nairobi or Johannesburg.

Ostentatious may be the word, but we believe that it's a success story and we're celebrating our African success... They call it 'the wine of kings and the king of wines'. Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

South Africa was the biggest importer of champagne in Africa in 2021, according to French industry body Comité Champagne

We imported just under 1.1 million bottles of French champagne, worth more than R458 million (over €27 million).

Nigeria was the second biggest importer on the continent with 559,000 bottles.

At consumption of around 1 million bottles a year South Africa is still a relatively small market says Anderson.

The UK, for example, sees 30 million bottles consumed every year.

...but those numbers have gone up enormously in the last 10 to 15 years, when it used to be 200 000 or 300 000 thousand bottles... Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

I think it has a lot to do with whether we're feeling optimistic or whether we're feeling wealthy, whether we're creating wealth, whether business is going well, and in Africa it is... They call it 'the wine of kings and the king of wines'. Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

It's often considered to be a pricey kind of product but I think what people don't understand is the amount of time it takes to create a bottle of champagne. Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa