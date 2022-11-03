Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries





John Perlman spoke to Donald MacKay, the CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.

International trade consultant, XA Global Trade Advisors, said that the government needs to urgently review the recent import duties placed on french fries.

This is in response to International Trade Administration Commission’s provisional duties on frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans

Previous tax impositions shot up the price of fries by 88%, from R16/kg in 2021 to R30kg in 2022.

Some producers have argued that the duties will aid and protect the industry’s growth.

However, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors Donald MacKay disputes this.

He said a lack of processing capacity and market concentration are the factors that result in the product's shortage.

MacKay believes implementing final duties will help the largest manufacturer assert its dominance in the local market.

The industry benefitted from seven years of a lot of protection and didn’t grow particularly much in a seven-year period. Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors

We produce a lot of potatoes, but we don’t produce a lot of the varieties that we need to produce the frozen chips out of. Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors

