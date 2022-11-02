Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of "Africa Bounces Back".
- Uber Kenya has dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.
- They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.
South Africa's seen its own share of protests by ride-hailing drivers with claims they're being exploited by their bosses
One grievance raised at the end of 2021 was companies like Uber and Bolt allegedly reducing fare prices without informing drivers.
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
The waters have been troubled in Kenya too - Uber Kenya has folded and dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.
They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.
Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain the situation in Kenya.
The drivers were saying 'we are working for Uber here and all we are doing is an app... We buy the cars, we maintain them and all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%'.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Then the government intervened, sort of agreed with them, and as a result you are seeing this adjustment to 18% that is looming.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
I know that Australia had a similar protest... about the adjustments of the commission from 25% to 18%. In South Africa I think that is the range now 20-25%...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
“The introduction of 18% as the ceiling for allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner’s economic feasibility of investing in the market” Uber countered.
Kgomoeswana is concerned about the effect on the economy, particularly when it comes to future investment in Kenya.
The country has been losing international investors he notes, including GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK).
They cited the business environment as the reason for pulling out Kgomoeswana says.
With countries like Rwanda beginning to compete for that international headquarter space, with Ethiopia opening up... it means Kenya is no longer the automatic go-to place in that bloc. That could pose problems considering they're over-indebted after the debt they took to build the Standard Gauge Rail to connect Mombasa and Nairobi.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
The problem is if it happens in Kenya and materialises, it's likely to spill over to Tanzania - Dar es Salaam particularly - and probably the other east African countries.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
For more detail listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 1:09)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70254100_bangkok-thailand-december-5-2016-business-man-is-using-uber-application-on-his-iphone-.html
More from Business
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries
The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.Read More
More from Africa
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa FestivalRead More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.Read More