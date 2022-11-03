SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
John Perlman spoke to Cheryl Ingram, the director of The Digital Media Collective that will take part in the pioneer piloting of a four-day work week to see how it would benefit their company.
Ingram says that this is a huge opportunity to show innovative thinking in the sector, specifically in the digital industry where finding skills and highly experienced staff is difficult.
She further adds that it will allow them to show leadership and stand out among their competitors as they are already innovative in their ways.
As an employer, we have always taken a flexible approach to work. We already give our team about three and a half days a month.Cheryl Ingram, director of The Digital Media Collective
Ingram says South Africa traditionally has an old-school mindset around work and work expectations, however, their business two years ago was small and served high demands.
Over the last two years, we have seen phenomenal growth in the business and that allows us the ability to expand the size of our team, and that allows us the flexibility to take this approach [four-day work week] with the team.Cheryl Ingram, director of The Digital Media Collective
She further adds that their company prioritises output in an intensive industry.
We are output driven, the challenge in our industry is that our business supports e-commerce and e-commerce is 27/4/365 but there are never enough hours in a day. It is going to take a huge amount of effort internally to make it work and to get people out of the mindset that they need to work out of hours.Cheryl Ingram, director of The Digital Media Collective
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
