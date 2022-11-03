



Africa Melane spoke to sex worker rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice, Jayne Arnott, about why sex work should be decriminalised.

Decriminalising sex work will create a safer environment for sex workers .

A bill on decriminalising sex work will be taken to Parliament by the end of this year.

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

At the second day of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that a bill to decriminalise sex work would be in Parliament before the end of the year.

According to Arnott, this bill is extremely important as declaring sex work a criminal activity puts the workers at significant risk.

This primarily affects women and leads to a rise in gender-based violence where the victims often will not feel safe getting help from the police.

Because the majority of sex workers are women, we are faced with a situation where they are extremely vulnerable to violence, harassment, abuse and arrest. Jayne Arnott, Sex Workers rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice

If sex work is decriminalised, she said this will protect the health and safety of sex workers and also allow them the protection of the country’s labour laws.

While there are still divided opinions on whether sex work should be legalised, Arnott said we need to move away from debating if it is right or wrong and focus on protecting the safety of the individuals.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke