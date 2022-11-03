Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
Africa Melane spoke to sex worker rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice, Jayne Arnott, about why sex work should be decriminalised.
-
Decriminalising sex work will create a safer environment for sex workers.
-
A bill on decriminalising sex work will be taken to Parliament by the end of this year.
At the second day of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that a bill to decriminalise sex work would be in Parliament before the end of the year.
According to Arnott, this bill is extremely important as declaring sex work a criminal activity puts the workers at significant risk.
This primarily affects women and leads to a rise in gender-based violence where the victims often will not feel safe getting help from the police.
Because the majority of sex workers are women, we are faced with a situation where they are extremely vulnerable to violence, harassment, abuse and arrest.Jayne Arnott, Sex Workers rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice
If sex work is decriminalised, she said this will protect the health and safety of sex workers and also allow them the protection of the country’s labour laws.
While there are still divided opinions on whether sex work should be legalised, Arnott said we need to move away from debating if it is right or wrong and focus on protecting the safety of the individuals.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More