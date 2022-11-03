How to safeguard your car from being stolen





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Duma Ngcobo, the chief operating officer at Tracker Connect.

-Criminal syndicates are using relay amplifiers to break into cars

-This disrupts the signal between your immobiliser and vehicle

-Latest stats show that car hijacking is back up to pre-Covid levels

You've parked your car in what you believe to be a safe parking lot of a shopping mall and you walk away, pressing your immobiliser.

But criminals have been watching you and they're one step ahead. They've used a relay amplifier to amplify the transmitted signal from your vehicle to one of their relay transmitters.

They then speed off in your car in a matter of minutes.

You might think these incidents are far and few inbetween, but in fact, they're on the rise.

According to Tracker’s latest Vehicle Crime Index for 2022, Gauteng is once again South Africa’s vehicle crime hotspot with national incidents back up to pre-Covid levels.

The Tracker Vehicle Crime Index aggregates information from its more than 1.1 million installed vehicle base.

The latest index illustrates that crime continues to intensify in Gauteng, which accounts for 61% of national Tracker incidents, up from 58% recorded for the latter half of 2021, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 17% and the Western Cape at 8%.

There's a signal that moves between your key and your vehicle. That remote signal is what we're trying to protect. Vehicle manufacturers have been educating their customers to let their vehicles go into manual or sleep mode, where they won't be transmission and you'll have to use the old method of opening your vehicle. Duma Ngcobo, Tracker chief operating officer

There's also a faraday pouch - a metal-coated pouch which stops undue transmission so criminals cannot access that communication between your key and your vehicle. Duma Ngcobo, Tracker chief operating officer

Another safety tip is to never leave your car until you've checked that all the doors are locked.

Criminals take advantage of people being in a relaxed state. You go to a mall for a meal and you press your remote... you believe your car is safely locked, but it isn't. That's the one old method of relay jamming. Duma Ngcobo, Tracker chief operating officer

The second one is that when you close your vehicle, you don't make sure of who's in close proximity because that's the so-called relay amplifier. They literally walk in a few paces from you, stealing the signal from your key to your car. Duma Ngcobo, Tracker chief operating officer

If your signal has been stolen, it means your vehicle has been compromised and someone could open your vehicle. So one of the best ways we educate customers is to tell them about the hotspots. But clients might want to switch to manual mode especially on high-end bakkies and SUVs, as these are in high demand. Duma Ngcobo, Tracker chief operating officer

