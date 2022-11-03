SA students studying medicine in Russia face expulsion over unpaid tuition fees





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Elvis Ndlovu - a student in Russia and president of the Community of RSA Students (CORSAS).

South African students studying medicine in Russia are facing possible expulsion from universities over outstanding tuition fees.

This is despite the Mpumalanga Education department paying R28 million in October to the Department of International Relations to aid the fees in Russia.

The province's education department sponsored the students to go to Russia on full scholarship.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ndlovu said that the embassy in Russia confirmed receipt of the R28 million from the department.

However, he said agents responsible for issuing payments to the universities remain a challenge.

The Embassy confirmed this week that they got that money, and they are trying to facilitate the payment directly to the university, but unfortunately, up to now, the universities and the agent is refusing to receive the payment. Elvis Ndlovu, Student and president - Community of RSA students

In Russia, when you are an international student and you and you want to enroll in their universities, you have to find an agent who will be the one doing everything for you in the school. Elvis Ndlovu, Student and president - Community of RSA students

The students in Russia are placed in different cities including Moscow, St Pietersburg, Sakharov, Nizhny, Tambov, and Makarov.

