More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jack Bloom - the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC about the latest controversy affecting the Gauteng Health Department.
A dodgy R400 million contract has been exposed in the Gauteng health department
The contract was received by Hangwani Maumela - President Ramaphosa's nephew
DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC is demanding the Health MEC take action against the officials involved
_
As the Special Investigating Unit tries to claw back money from illegal government contracts worth billions of rands, yet another dodgy tender has reared its head in the Gauteng Health Department.
Through a network of companies, Hangwani Maumela and his relatives received contracts worth R381 million in three years from Gauteng hospitals, some payments of which were flagged by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran before her murder.
The astounding figure was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to Jack Bloom - the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC in the Gauteng Legislature.
The kicker? Maumela is President Cyril Ramaphosa's nephew by marriage.
All the contracts were under R500 000 and were therefore signed off by the Tembisa Hospital CEO instead of going out to tender.
It is now revealed that the Gauteng Health Department has paid a total of R381.4 million to these 12 companies from April 2019 to date.
I went through all these contracts and they were all under R500 000. It's obvious they wanted to avoid the scrutiny of a tender. And these are very fishy companies as well. At various times, they were not registered or tax compliant. According to the new MEC, they weren't registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). You can't sell health products legally unless you're registered with SAHPRA.Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC
A quick Google search into these companies shows there's very little information about them.
You'd think that if you're getting R380 million contracts from the health department you'd be a serious company with employees with profiles on the internet. According to News24, seven out of the nine companies operate from one single address. So it looks very fishy. I think they need to extend the SIU investigation. And this will require a proclamation by president Cyril Ramaphosa himself.Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC
In her official reply, Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department recognised that some processes were deficient and plans were afoot to tighten up supply chain management processes.
But Bloom says this response is simply inadequate.
What about backlisting all those companies or disciplining the officials that allowed these transactions to go through? It's a weak response. They admit they were deficient, but why not take real action? This is the problem...the reason why they can't clear up the rot is because they don't get rid of rotten officials.Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC
Bloom refuses to let the issue die down. He's demanding that the MEC be held to account and has written to SAHPRA to take action against the companies involved.
I believe there's political protection and that's why it's allowed to continue for so long. And who suffers from it all...go to Tembisa hospital and see the patients crowded, staff shortages and the equipment breakdowns. Here this money is going to a politically connected person when its desperately needed to give better treatment to patients. It's an absolute scandal.Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More
More from Politics
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More