More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

A dodgy R400 million contract has been exposed in the Gauteng health department

The contract was received by Hangwani Maumela - President Ramaphosa's nephew

DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC is demanding the Health MEC take action against the officials involved

As the Special Investigating Unit tries to claw back money from illegal government contracts worth billions of rands, yet another dodgy tender has reared its head in the Gauteng Health Department.

Through a network of companies, Hangwani Maumela and his relatives received contracts worth R381 million in three years from Gauteng hospitals, some payments of which were flagged by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran before her murder.

The astounding figure was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to Jack Bloom - the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC in the Gauteng Legislature.

The kicker? Maumela is President Cyril Ramaphosa's nephew by marriage.

All the contracts were under R500 000 and were therefore signed off by the Tembisa Hospital CEO instead of going out to tender.

It is now revealed that the Gauteng Health Department has paid a total of R381.4 million to these 12 companies from April 2019 to date.

I went through all these contracts and they were all under R500 000. It's obvious they wanted to avoid the scrutiny of a tender. And these are very fishy companies as well. At various times, they were not registered or tax compliant. According to the new MEC, they weren't registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). You can't sell health products legally unless you're registered with SAHPRA. Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

A quick Google search into these companies shows there's very little information about them.

You'd think that if you're getting R380 million contracts from the health department you'd be a serious company with employees with profiles on the internet. According to News24, seven out of the nine companies operate from one single address. So it looks very fishy. I think they need to extend the SIU investigation. And this will require a proclamation by president Cyril Ramaphosa himself. Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

In her official reply, Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department recognised that some processes were deficient and plans were afoot to tighten up supply chain management processes.

But Bloom says this response is simply inadequate.

What about backlisting all those companies or disciplining the officials that allowed these transactions to go through? It's a weak response. They admit they were deficient, but why not take real action? This is the problem...the reason why they can't clear up the rot is because they don't get rid of rotten officials. Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

Bloom refuses to let the issue die down. He's demanding that the MEC be held to account and has written to SAHPRA to take action against the companies involved.

I believe there's political protection and that's why it's allowed to continue for so long. And who suffers from it all...go to Tembisa hospital and see the patients crowded, staff shortages and the equipment breakdowns. Here this money is going to a politically connected person when its desperately needed to give better treatment to patients. It's an absolute scandal. Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

