The Aubrey Masango Show
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

3 November 2022 8:24 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jack Bloom - the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC about the latest controversy affecting the Gauteng Health Department.

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News
FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

A dodgy R400 million contract has been exposed in the Gauteng health department

The contract was received by Hangwani Maumela - President Ramaphosa's nephew

DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC is demanding the Health MEC take action against the officials involved

_

As the Special Investigating Unit tries to claw back money from illegal government contracts worth billions of rands, yet another dodgy tender has reared its head in the Gauteng Health Department.

Through a network of companies, Hangwani Maumela and his relatives received contracts worth R381 million in three years from Gauteng hospitals, some payments of which were flagged by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran before her murder.

The astounding figure was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to Jack Bloom - the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC in the Gauteng Legislature.

The kicker? Maumela is President Cyril Ramaphosa's nephew by marriage.

All the contracts were under R500 000 and were therefore signed off by the Tembisa Hospital CEO instead of going out to tender.

It is now revealed that the Gauteng Health Department has paid a total of R381.4 million to these 12 companies from April 2019 to date.

I went through all these contracts and they were all under R500 000. It's obvious they wanted to avoid the scrutiny of a tender. And these are very fishy companies as well. At various times, they were not registered or tax compliant. According to the new MEC, they weren't registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). You can't sell health products legally unless you're registered with SAHPRA.

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

A quick Google search into these companies shows there's very little information about them.

You'd think that if you're getting R380 million contracts from the health department you'd be a serious company with employees with profiles on the internet. According to News24, seven out of the nine companies operate from one single address. So it looks very fishy. I think they need to extend the SIU investigation. And this will require a proclamation by president Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

In her official reply, Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department recognised that some processes were deficient and plans were afoot to tighten up supply chain management processes.

But Bloom says this response is simply inadequate.

What about backlisting all those companies or disciplining the officials that allowed these transactions to go through? It's a weak response. They admit they were deficient, but why not take real action? This is the problem...the reason why they can't clear up the rot is because they don't get rid of rotten officials.

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

Bloom refuses to let the issue die down. He's demanding that the MEC be held to account and has written to SAHPRA to take action against the companies involved.

I believe there's political protection and that's why it's allowed to continue for so long. And who suffers from it all...go to Tembisa hospital and see the patients crowded, staff shortages and the equipment breakdowns. Here this money is going to a politically connected person when its desperately needed to give better treatment to patients. It's an absolute scandal.

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC

Scroll up for the interview.




