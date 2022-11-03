WATCH: Children expose their cheating dad during family meeting
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
They are believed to be a Ugandan family living in the United States.
In the video, the children confront their dad for cheating on their mom, with a woman saved on his phone as Tracy Moreen.
The WhatsApp conversation can be seen displayed on a big screen in the living room - for everyone to see.
These kids checked their Dad's Phone, found messages between him & another woman cheating on their mom, confronted him as they displayed the messages for everyone to read in the living room.' Fahad Amir Nsubuga (@FahadAmirN) November 2, 2022
This is a Ugandan Family in USA. pic.twitter.com/QtoEIGLsNx
