



JOHANNESBURG - It's yet again a proud moment for South Africans as some of the country's artists have made it onto the soundtrack of the upcoming _Black Panther: Wakanda Forever _movie.

It's expected that the two songs - Love & Loyalty (Believe) and Jele will be released on Friday, 4 November - featuring DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa, and Young Stunna.

Among other African stars featured on the soundtrack are Burna Boy and Tems.

Twitter users congratulated the local stars for making it on the epic movie's album.

To see Young Stunna, Sino Msolo, Busiswa, DBN Gogo and Kamo Mphela makes me happy ❤️💯🇿🇦🚀 https://t.co/lijXlhmvY8 — South St Laurent (@ObieJordanWorld) November 2, 2022

From Mzansi to the world 💯🥹🔥



On the first movie it was babes wodumo and now it’s young stunna and busiswa 💯🥹



It’s nice how marvel are recognising South African talents — Shumani Libago (@LibagoShumani) November 2, 2022

AMAPIANO artists dominating this soundtrack 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VjL93IpPkk — Amapiano Magazine (@AmapianoAnd) November 2, 2022

Yet some jollof boys still believe their big in amapiano scene,anywhere let me go watch soccer match🚶🚶🚶🏃🏃🏃. — Uncle mujava (@mutunda_jabu) November 2, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther - first released in 2018.

Returning stars include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman, amongst others.

The first trailer for the sequel - released in July, shows the Wakanda nation mourning King T'Challa, with his family seen walking in what appears to be a funeral procession. T'Challa's sister - Shuri, is holding the Black Panther helmet.

This article first appeared on EWN : DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa on new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack