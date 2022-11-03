'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer, songwriter Brenda Mtambo about her journey as a musician from humble beginnings.
-
Mtambo performed with the Joyous Celebration choir for 10 years.
-
She will be performing at the Joy of Jazz festival in November.
Mtambo started her professional music journey as part of the gospel choir - Joyous Celebration.
She left the choir and started working as an accountant, but she said she always felt drawn back to music.
I always say music is my calling more than just a career. It is something that has always followed me.Brenda Mtambo, Musician
She worked as a backing vocalist for some time where she said she learned so much about the music industry.
During this time, she performed with a number of big names, including Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, Hugh Masekela, and many more.
After much time in this role, and after many lessons learned, she decided to spread her wings and develop her career as a solo artist.
Mtambo will perform at the 23rd edition of the Joy of Jazz festival that will be taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 25 and 26 November.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : 702
