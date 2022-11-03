Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?
In October, the South African government finalised the professionalisation of public services that seeks to reward competence and merit and eradicate cadre deployment.
Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance - Dr Kagiso Pooe said the problem started when there was no clear distinction of the roles of public servants.
Had they gone through the minutiae of defining what a civil servant is and tighten actually putting basic standard and norms for each one.Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Governance
While the Department of Public Service and Administration's Deputy-Director General, Dumisani Hlophe asked how does one measure the professionalisation of the public services.
Is it a point of qualification or attitude, he asked?
It looks into the issue of what it entails to be a professional public servant. Is it a question of qualification or is it a question of attitude?Dumisani Hlophe, Deputy-Director General - Department of Public Service and Administration
Public Servants Association (PSA) of South Africa's Reuben Maleka said several public services are incapacitated as a result of cadre deployment.
People must be deployed for merit and competency, he stressed.
We must never shy away from the fact that in the past years, because of cadre deployment, the state is where it is... where key resources are.Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association of South Africa
Listen to the full audio above for more.
