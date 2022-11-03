'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.

- The lesson in the e-toll fiasco is that even governments have to market themselves to their citizens, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

- "Engage marketing professionals to advise you – and we have plenty of them in this country."

Gauteng's motorists are still going to end up paying for the maintenance of roads despite the apparent scrapping of e-tolls.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his mini-budget last week that government would absorb the R47 billion e-tolls debt currently sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

However, motorists in Gauteng would still be having to pay for roads he said. The question is just what those methods of payment will be.

The revolt against e-tolls resulted in the biggest consumer boycott in South African history notes branding expert Brendan Seery.

The Orchids and Onions columnist picks Sanral as his advertising "zero" of the week because of their disastrous approach to marketing e-tolls to the public at the very beginning.

There would have been a very different outcome had the roads agency been less arrogant, more open about the costs and, also, had engaged some "tell it like it is" marketing experts he says.

What the client should have been told was 'pitch this thing as a patriotic duty'. 'Tell people it's 2010, we've got the World Cup coming and this is the right thing to do'... Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

...Set the tolls at a really low level and perhaps recover them via a small fuel levy - 30c a litre would have paid these things off... People would have gone along with it; they would have understood that this is something that is good for us and we're prepared to pay. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Instead, Sanral achieved the opposite effect by shoving the concept down people's throats Seery says.

He believes there's a lesson here that government has still failed to learn.

"You need to take people along with you... You need to market yourself."

"You need to employ marketers and not just political spin doctors because... your citizens are your customers and you can't abuse them."

