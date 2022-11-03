'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.
- The lesson in the e-toll fiasco is that even governments have to market themselves to their citizens, says branding expert Brendan Seery.
- "Engage marketing professionals to advise you – and we have plenty of them in this country."
Gauteng's motorists are still going to end up paying for the maintenance of roads despite the apparent scrapping of e-tolls.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his mini-budget last week that government would absorb the R47 billion e-tolls debt currently sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
However, motorists in Gauteng would still be having to pay for roads he said. The question is just what those methods of payment will be.
Lesufi welcomes scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng by National Treasury
The revolt against e-tolls resulted in the biggest consumer boycott in South African history notes branding expert Brendan Seery.
The Orchids and Onions columnist picks Sanral as his advertising "zero" of the week because of their disastrous approach to marketing e-tolls to the public at the very beginning.
RELATED: Pressure on Gauteng govt to clarify if motorists will be reimbursed for e-tolls
There would have been a very different outcome had the roads agency been less arrogant, more open about the costs and, also, had engaged some "tell it like it is" marketing experts he says.
What the client should have been told was 'pitch this thing as a patriotic duty'. 'Tell people it's 2010, we've got the World Cup coming and this is the right thing to do'...Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
...Set the tolls at a really low level and perhaps recover them via a small fuel levy - 30c a litre would have paid these things off... People would have gone along with it; they would have understood that this is something that is good for us and we're prepared to pay.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Instead, Sanral achieved the opposite effect by shoving the concept down people's throats Seery says.
He believes there's a lesson here that government has still failed to learn.
"You need to take people along with you... You need to market yourself."
"You need to employ marketers and not just political spin doctors because... your citizens are your customers and you can't abuse them."
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Sanral discussion at 7:17)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
More from Business
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries
The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
More from Politics
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.Read More
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish
Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.Read More
My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope
South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.Read More
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating
It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
More from Opinion
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability
With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More