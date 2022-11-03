Streaming issues? Report here
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop. 4 November 2022 10:17 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SANRAL
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng
The Money Show
Nazir Alli
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Fuel levy
2010 Soccer World Cup
e-tolls
branding
roads
taxes
e-toll
heroes and zeros
Brendan Seery

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.

- The lesson in the e-toll fiasco is that even governments have to market themselves to their citizens, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

- "Engage marketing professionals to advise you – and we have plenty of them in this country."

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Gauteng's motorists are still going to end up paying for the maintenance of roads despite the apparent scrapping of e-tolls.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his mini-budget last week that government would absorb the R47 billion e-tolls debt currently sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

However, motorists in Gauteng would still be having to pay for roads he said. The question is just what those methods of payment will be.

Lesufi welcomes scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng by National Treasury

The revolt against e-tolls resulted in the biggest consumer boycott in South African history notes branding expert Brendan Seery.

The Orchids and Onions columnist picks Sanral as his advertising "zero" of the week because of their disastrous approach to marketing e-tolls to the public at the very beginning.

RELATED: Pressure on Gauteng govt to clarify if motorists will be reimbursed for e-tolls

There would have been a very different outcome had the roads agency been less arrogant, more open about the costs and, also, had engaged some "tell it like it is" marketing experts he says.

What the client should have been told was 'pitch this thing as a patriotic duty'. 'Tell people it's 2010, we've got the World Cup coming and this is the right thing to do'...

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

...Set the tolls at a really low level and perhaps recover them via a small fuel levy - 30c a litre would have paid these things off... People would have gone along with it; they would have understood that this is something that is good for us and we're prepared to pay.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Instead, Sanral achieved the opposite effect by shoving the concept down people's throats Seery says.

He believes there's a lesson here that government has still failed to learn.

"You need to take people along with you... You need to market yourself."

"You need to employ marketers and not just political spin doctors because... your citizens are your customers and you can't abuse them."

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Sanral discussion at 7:17)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'




The Bread Box and Bakery Studio. Picture: Twitter/@BreadBoxB

Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee

4 November 2022 1:26 PM

The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

Picture: Pexels

Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

4 November 2022 10:14 AM

Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

A bunch of shirts and clothing vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA

3 November 2022 2:38 PM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Eeek! Slap chips are in short supply. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries

3 November 2022 4:57 AM

The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

FILE: The PSA (Public Servants Association of South Africa) is a registered trade union at the forefront of labour developments. The PSA is the largest, politically non-affiliated, fully-representative union in the Public Service. Picture:@public.servants.association/Facebook.

Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?

3 November 2022 1:13 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

3 November 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

4 November 2022 6:59 PM

Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study

4 November 2022 5:26 PM

The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.

Picture: @DrRebeccaMalope/Twitter.

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

4 November 2022 4:21 PM

South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating

4 November 2022 2:45 PM

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

4 November 2022 12:28 PM

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo

3 November 2022 11:14 AM

From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

25 October 2022 9:05 AM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

The Bread Box and Bakery Studio. Picture: Twitter/@BreadBoxB

Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee

4 November 2022 1:26 PM

The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

FILE: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

4 November 2022 1:03 PM

The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.

South Africa's players leave after the play being called off during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on 24 October 2022. Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP

SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance

4 November 2022 12:01 PM

While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field. 

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

4 November 2022 10:47 AM

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash

WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone

4 November 2022 10:17 AM

A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.

Picture: Pexels

Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

4 November 2022 10:14 AM

Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay

4 November 2022 5:01 AM

Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.

A man vaping. Picture: Pixabay.com

New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products

3 November 2022 6:50 PM

Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

3 November 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.

