A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop. 4 November 2022 10:17 AM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Global economy
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bank of England
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Christine Lagarde
Us fed
Jerome Powell
Professor Adrian Saville

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

- The US Federal Reserve has announced another interest rate hike, followed closely by the Bank of England.

- 'The inflationary genie is out of the bottle' says Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville - what happens now?

Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates as the inflation outlook worsens.

The US Federal Reserve has just announced another increase, bringing the cycle to a new 14-year high.

This was accompanied by a warning from Fed Chairperson Jerome Powell that more hikes lie ahead.

The US announcement was followed by a similar one from the Bank of England.

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com
@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A recession won't be sufficient to tame inflation said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday.

Back home, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said this week that it's likely South Africa's inflation rate peaked in the third quarter.

However they'd have to move closer to the midpoint of the central bank’s target range before they could declare victory in the battle to rein in price growth, Bloomberg News quotes him as saying.

Related stories:

Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

For a long time people had suspected the era of inflation was behind us... Effectively it has been a 40-year period of very low and also stable inflation... Given that context, you can be somewhat forgiving that, globally, central banks have been asleep at the wheel.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It's clear that inflation is not transitory and, as you say, the genie is now out of the bottle...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The problem when that inflationary genie gets out of the bottle is it then starts to shape expectations... and we are now moving into that part of the inflation structure that expectations are causing inflation - rather than economic forces it's now behavioural and psychological forces.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The tool central banks have at their disposal is to raise interest rates and in that way to curtail demand, which leads to inflationary pressures being squeezed out of the system Saville concurs.

He cites some examples of this working, for instance the drop in some commodity prices and house prices falling in the "advanced" world.

However, the buoyancy in the economic system is striking and I think that's another element that has caught central bankers off-guard... that you would have anticipated by now there would have been much more cooling than we have experienced.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Scroll up to listen to Prof. Saville's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'




3 November 2022 5:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Global economy
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bank of England
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Christine Lagarde
Us fed
Jerome Powell
Professor Adrian Saville

More from Business

The Bread Box and Bakery Studio. Picture: Twitter/@BreadBoxB

Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee

4 November 2022 1:26 PM

The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

4 November 2022 10:14 AM

Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bunch of shirts and clothing vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA

3 November 2022 2:38 PM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eeek! Slap chips are in short supply. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries

3 November 2022 4:57 AM

The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

4 November 2022 10:47 AM

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?

2 November 2022 1:24 PM

Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?

1 November 2022 5:12 PM

Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Brett Jordan

Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

31 October 2022 2:39 PM

Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 23 February 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert

26 October 2022 9:04 AM

"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak (center, in white shirt). Picture: Rishi Sunak/Twitter

Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy

25 October 2022 10:56 AM

Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population

20 October 2022 6:51 PM

Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flag of Iran. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'

20 October 2022 12:16 PM

Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

4 November 2022 6:59 PM

Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study

4 November 2022 5:26 PM

The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @DrRebeccaMalope/Twitter.

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

4 November 2022 4:21 PM

South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating

4 November 2022 2:45 PM

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

4 November 2022 12:28 PM

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo

3 November 2022 11:14 AM

From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

Local

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

Lifestyle

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

4 November 2022 8:01 PM

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

4 November 2022 7:31 PM

Ramaphosa distances himself from Maumela amid multi-million rand tenders scandal

4 November 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA