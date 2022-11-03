A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'





- The US Federal Reserve has announced another interest rate hike, followed closely by the Bank of England.

- 'The inflationary genie is out of the bottle' says Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville - what happens now?

Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates as the inflation outlook worsens.

The US Federal Reserve has just announced another increase, bringing the cycle to a new 14-year high.

This was accompanied by a warning from Fed Chairperson Jerome Powell that more hikes lie ahead.

The US announcement was followed by a similar one from the Bank of England.

A recession won't be sufficient to tame inflation said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday.

Back home, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said this week that it's likely South Africa's inflation rate peaked in the third quarter.

However they'd have to move closer to the midpoint of the central bank’s target range before they could declare victory in the battle to rein in price growth, Bloomberg News quotes him as saying.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

For a long time people had suspected the era of inflation was behind us... Effectively it has been a 40-year period of very low and also stable inflation... Given that context, you can be somewhat forgiving that, globally, central banks have been asleep at the wheel. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It's clear that inflation is not transitory and, as you say, the genie is now out of the bottle... Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The problem when that inflationary genie gets out of the bottle is it then starts to shape expectations... and we are now moving into that part of the inflation structure that expectations are causing inflation - rather than economic forces it's now behavioural and psychological forces. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The tool central banks have at their disposal is to raise interest rates and in that way to curtail demand, which leads to inflationary pressures being squeezed out of the system Saville concurs.

He cites some examples of this working, for instance the drop in some commodity prices and house prices falling in the "advanced" world.

However, the buoyancy in the economic system is striking and I think that's another element that has caught central bankers off-guard... that you would have anticipated by now there would have been much more cooling than we have experienced. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

