Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

- Absa has completed a research project on the mounting economic consequences of power shortages in South Africa.

- On the good news front, it found there's been a huge increase in the number of applications for self-generation projects.

Absa has completed an enormous research project on the true - and mounting - cost of power shortages for the South African economy.

Economists say Quarter 3 of 2022 alone saw the loss of 3,691GWh of electricity supply, resulting in the single worst quarter of rolling blackouts yet.

While it is difficult to quantify the real cumulative cost to the economy, some hard figures did emerge.

It's estimated that power cuts in Q3 will have shaved off around 1 percentage point of GDP growth in the quarter.

Assuming that load shedding eases in Q4 to a level similar to Q1 22, we estimate that power cuts could directly trim GDP growth by 1.3pp in 2022. Absa

Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke, who was part of the research group.

Maluleke says there are two main broad channels via which the effects on the economy are reflected.

"The first is the listing productive capacity of the economy - it just cant work as well as it should; we just cannot produce."

The second is probably the more significant, but also harder to quantify Maluleke says.

This is the cumulative damage to the economy's growth potential that comes from investment that doesn't take place because investors don't have the confidence to invest in an economy with such severe power shortages - we don't even try to estimate this. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

Just in terms of the short-term effects of load shedding... we can try to tease that out by looking at the relationship between aggregate economic activity and electricity demand... If you think back to last year for instance when GDP grew by about 4.9%... growth could act have been closer to about 5.5%... Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

This year is obviously going to be even worse on an assumption we made that there is some moderation in load shedding - we think it would have shaved about 1.3% by the end of the year to GDP growth. In the context of our baseline forecast for GDP growth of 1.6% this year, basically without these power cuts GDP growth probably would be closer to 3%. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

Here lies the real tragedy comments Whitfield, as it is at 3% growth that the economy starts creating jobs and opportunity.

At 3% there's hope... Unfortunately at 1% you're kind of are going backwards in terms of what's called GDP per capita - your population is growing at 1.5%, your economy grows at 1%... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

On average, everyone in the country is getting poorer year after year after year and that's been happening for the better part of a decade and a half, which coincides very neatly with the power cuts that start in 2008. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

On the good news front, the study found there's been a huge increase in the number of applications for self-generation projects since government lifted the licensing threshold for embedded generation.

The applications for self-generation projects in the three years to end of 2021 were no more than 200MW, but from about April this year to end of September there were already applications worth about 1 000MW. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

