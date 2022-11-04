Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Bruce Whitifield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa.
- Absa has completed a research project on the mounting economic consequences of power shortages in South Africa.
- On the good news front, it found there's been a huge increase in the number of applications for self-generation projects.
Absa has completed an enormous research project on the true - and mounting - cost of power shortages for the South African economy.
Economists say Quarter 3 of 2022 alone saw the loss of 3,691GWh of electricity supply, resulting in the single worst quarter of rolling blackouts yet.
Related stories:
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
While it is difficult to quantify the real cumulative cost to the economy, some hard figures did emerge.
It's estimated that power cuts in Q3 will have shaved off around 1 percentage point of GDP growth in the quarter.
Assuming that load shedding eases in Q4 to a level similar to Q1 22, we estimate that power cuts could directly trim GDP growth by 1.3pp in 2022.Absa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke, who was part of the research group.
Maluleke says there are two main broad channels via which the effects on the economy are reflected.
"The first is the listing productive capacity of the economy - it just cant work as well as it should; we just cannot produce."
The second is probably the more significant, but also harder to quantify Maluleke says.
This is the cumulative damage to the economy's growth potential that comes from investment that doesn't take place because investors don't have the confidence to invest in an economy with such severe power shortages - we don't even try to estimate this.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Just in terms of the short-term effects of load shedding... we can try to tease that out by looking at the relationship between aggregate economic activity and electricity demand... If you think back to last year for instance when GDP grew by about 4.9%... growth could act have been closer to about 5.5%...Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
This year is obviously going to be even worse on an assumption we made that there is some moderation in load shedding - we think it would have shaved about 1.3% by the end of the year to GDP growth. In the context of our baseline forecast for GDP growth of 1.6% this year, basically without these power cuts GDP growth probably would be closer to 3%.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Here lies the real tragedy comments Whitfield, as it is at 3% growth that the economy starts creating jobs and opportunity.
At 3% there's hope... Unfortunately at 1% you're kind of are going backwards in terms of what's called GDP per capita - your population is growing at 1.5%, your economy grows at 1%...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
On average, everyone in the country is getting poorer year after year after year and that's been happening for the better part of a decade and a half, which coincides very neatly with the power cuts that start in 2008.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
On the good news front, the study found there's been a huge increase in the number of applications for self-generation projects since government lifted the licensing threshold for embedded generation.
The applications for self-generation projects in the three years to end of 2021 were no more than 200MW, but from about April this year to end of September there were already applications worth about 1 000MW.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Scroll up to listen to the interview
RELATED: Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Source : Pexels
More from Business
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Why the NCC blocked R7.6mn worth of imported clothing from entering SA
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) acting with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Specials Operations has blocked R7.6 million worth of imported clothing during July to September for not complying with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Trade advisors want govt to remove recent import duties on french fries
The duties have a knock-on effect on the increasing cost of food for cash-strapped South Africans.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More