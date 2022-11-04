Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
John Maytham interviewed labour law specialist, Puke Maserumule, on the legal framework that follows employee suspension.
About R131 million per year is the accumulative cost of what is paid to a group of 305 South African civil servants who are on suspension with full pay.
According to BusinessTech, 30% of the national government suspensions are in the Department of Home Affairs, and about a third of the provincial suspensions are in KwaZulu-Natal.
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or "unsatisfactory attendance" are some reasons behind their suspensions.
Maserumule said precautionary suspension happen when an employer wants to conduct an internal investigation of an issue that is likely to lead to disciplinary action.
A direct form of punishment for an employee who has been found guilty of misconduct is a punitive suspension.
In this case, the suspended employee does not receive a salary or benefits while away from work.
The problem is the period of suspension that is seen as slightly longer in the public sector.
Suspension periods differ from one employer to the other, however, investigations in the private sector tend to move swiftly due to costs incurred in the process, he said.
In a nutshell yes, you can suspend but you should suspend for a reasonable period. There should be an investigation and disciplinary action should be instituted within a reasonable period.Puke Maserumule, labour law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
Investigations can take long depending on availability of information.Puke Maserumule, labour law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
