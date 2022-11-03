New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
John Perlman interviewed University of Cape Town’s (UCT) consultant pulmonologist, Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit.
South Africa’s tobacco laws are expected to get tougher on smokers.
The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill was recently approved by Cabinet to be submitted to Parliament in October.
If enacted, the law will determine when and where South Africans can smoke.
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to those under the age of 18.
Van Zyl-Smit said the rate of adolescent consumption was different from what was seen previously which is a key motivation to get this bill passed.
He cautions against the mental impact of nicotine addiction on developing minds.
You have a device here that’s tailored to young people that delivers high concentrations of nicotine in a very palatable manner, to a group of individuals that is highly susceptible to nicotine addiction.Richard Van Zyl Smit, pulmonologist
The numbers are dramatically higher than even what we have seen with tobacco…Richard Van Zyl Smit, pulmonologist
