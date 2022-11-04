Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
Africa Melane spoke to editor at Eat Out magazine, Abigail Donnelly, about the 2022 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.
-
The restaurant awards find and rate some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
This years awards will be different as they have moved to a star rating.
Woolworths is the headline sponsor of this year’s restaurant awards, which will be rating restaurants around the country.
Donnelly said they are thrilled to have Woolworths as it aligns closely with their philosophies of good, quality food.
This year they will be unveiling a new system where top restaurants are given a star rating from one to three stars.
Just before COVID we put out an extensive research exercise to the industry of what changes they would like… and the top results came out that it would be a star system.Abigail Donnelly, editor at Eat Out Magazine
She added that they were not only focussing on fine dining restaurants but also on excellent casual eateries.
The verdicts will be announced at the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on 20 November 2022.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121749164_woman-eating-grilled-chicken.html?vti=nyxei3wr5a4fao2aqk-1-58
