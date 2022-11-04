Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
JOHANNESBURG - The first weekend of November has arrived and here’s exactly what you need to hold on to what remains of 2022.
Usher in the new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.
GALAXY 947 MOVE
Galaxy 947 Move - taking place on 4 and 5 November at Prime View, Olifantsfontein, will showcase a melting pot of South Africa’s most entertaining acts.
A sizzling line-up of performances and music on Friday from Sun El Musician, Prince Kaybee, Tay Flavour, Vin D, Chrizz Beats, Costa Titch, and the 947 Bloc Party DJs will keep you dancing the night away,
The second leg of the event includes Cassper Nyovest, Mi Casa, Musa Keys, Matthew Mole, Zakes Bantwini, Will Linley, Blxckie, Jessy Clegg and Nasty C.
Book your ticket here.
SIP AND PAINT AT THE VICTORIA YARDS FIRST SUNDAY MARKET
Art lovers and artists unite for Victoria Yards’ First Sunday Market Sip and Paint event.
Guided by an artist, novice painters and those familiar with the brush will have 2.5 hours to colour, paint, draw, create and throw their desires onto a blank canvas.
Each ticket comes with a complimentary drink and all painting equipment is supplied.
Get your ticket here.
ROBBY COLLINS LIVE AT GATZBYS
Multi award-winning comedy giant Robby Collins showcases his fresh comedy set at Gatzbys in Midrand, Johannesburg.
The Standard Bank Ovation Award for That Bushman’s Crazy recipient will be performing live fresh off the heels of New York Comedy Fest where he shared the stage with American comedy heavyweights Tracy Morgan and Wanda Sykes.
Get your ticket to the show here.
BUSINESS PREMIUM JAZZ FESTIVAL AT CARNIVAL CITY
Carnival City hosts the 7th Business Premium Jazz festival on 5 November 2022.
A guaranteed treat is in store for music lovers as the angelic voices of Ami Faku, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil, and Something Soweto alongside rising stars Yallunder and Nhlonipho will serenade Jazz musos into the first weekend of November.
Tickets are available on Computicket.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
More from Lifestyle
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish
Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.Read More
My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope
South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.Read More
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating
It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More