Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Lester Kiewit spoke to sports broadcaster Robert Marawa about his life journey to become one of SA’s most popular sport broadcaster.
-
Marawa had a love of sports and radio from a young age.
-
He has recently released his biography titled after his sign-off phrase.
Mawara said that his entire family influenced his love for sport and his future career path.
He said from a young age he was drawn to the radio and in primary school his dad bought him his own little radio which sparked his passion for broadcasting.
I think my love for radio, for broadcasting, came through from that little, tiny radio.Robert Marawa, sports broadcaster
This passion followed him through to his career and he said he always dreamed about being a sports broadcaster.
I wanted to do what Martin Locke was doing.Robert Marawa, sports broadcaster
Mawara has recently released a biography written with Mandy Weiner aptly titled “Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story".
