Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?

15 November 2022 12:55 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Telkom
Business
fourth industrial revolution
connectivity
BCX
digital transformation

A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.

The fourth industrial revolution is upon us, with an increasing amount of our everyday interactions being moved into a digital space. Many countries worldwide have adopted these advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

But the question remains, how does South Africa implement this digital transformation? And are we ready for it?

To unpack SA's digital progress and potential, Clement Manyathela spoke to Jan Bouwer, Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX. The pair discussed how businesses have had to adopt these digital methods, how we can protect our data, and why the public sector should embrace the technology of the future.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Are you ready for the future?

If you're interested in evolving your business to become a more digital and technologically advanced operation, then BCX's Digital Transformation solutions are for you. Their digital strategy is the bridge between a company’s Business Strategy and its IT Strategy and is a strategic framework for creating and optimizing the organisation’s digital business model. Find out how you can get started on the official BCX Digital Transformation web page.




