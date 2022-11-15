Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?





The fourth industrial revolution is upon us, with an increasing amount of our everyday interactions being moved into a digital space. Many countries worldwide have adopted these advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

But the question remains, how does South Africa implement this digital transformation? And are we ready for it?

To unpack SA's digital progress and potential, Clement Manyathela spoke to Jan Bouwer, Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX. The pair discussed how businesses have had to adopt these digital methods, how we can protect our data, and why the public sector should embrace the technology of the future.

Listen to the full conversation below:

