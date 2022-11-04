WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the man is seen answering his phone, saying crazy things, and then capturing the variety of expressions from the people eavesdropping on his conversations.

Some of the bizarre things the man said include dating his girlfriend's aunt, having diarrhoea, and eating meat for three years despite telling his girlfriend that he is vegan.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.