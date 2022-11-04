The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop. 4 November 2022 10:17 AM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. 3 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Business
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg. 4 November 2022 12:28 PM
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon. 4 November 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. 31 October 2022 8:10 AM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Identity
LGBT
Johannesburg Pride
Simon Nkoli
pink capitalism
Beverly Ditsie

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

On Thursday, 26 October, the United States embassy issued a terror warning that Sandton was likely to be a target for an attack on Saturday "targeting large public gatherings" – the same day of Joburg Pride.

Understandably, this sent the office into a mild collective panic, prompting my boss to ask me to skip covering the event.

However, on Friday, much of the panic had subsided and Joburg Pride organisers announced that they would not cancel the event.

In the statement, they referred to the essence of Pride as an event meant for “protest action” and that girls, gays, and theys should take to the street to “assert our visibility”.

It seems that the devil works hard but capitalism works harder.

They aren’t wrong - Johannesburg Pride was started by Simon Nkoli and Beverly Ditsie through the Gay and Lesbian Organization of Witwatersrand (GLOW) in 1990 to protest the intersectional oppressions of race, sexuality and gender.

Pride, as it was meant to be, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – above all else.

Though I’m too young to have ever experienced Pride in its inception, I do imagine that there was an element of the subversive celebration of non-normative identities, but this was never the main intention of Pride.

Fast-forward to the present day and it becomes quite clear that Pride is now, above all else, a normative celebration of vaguely accepted identities and no longer meant to be a transgressive political statement.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

In fact, in a statement to 702, the chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa, Kaye Alley said that Pride needed to adapt its modus operandi to move from “hardcore protest action” to advocacy with a “celebratory tone” in order to stay relevant to younger audiences.

On the one hand, yes, it’s probably true that a protest would likely alienate younger audiences that have never experienced Pride as a political statement.

But on the other hand, adopting this conformity to achieve the biggest audience possible only subtextually proves that Pride has become one of the most blatant forms of pink capitalism in Africa.

To circle back to their statement, for whatever reason, not only did they mention that “all lives matter” for literally no reason, but they also mention their “33 out of 54 African countries that criminalise homosexual acts" tagline.

Superficially, this might not be important to note, but contextually the “all live matter" rhetoric was popularised as a reaction by white people against the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

The last time I checked, black people are by far the predominant race in African countries, so then why mention all lives matter at all?

This does not add up! I smell a rat!

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

Anyway, despite the anxiety brewing inside of me, I decided to go ahead with the Pride festivities after my boss reassured me that nothing would happen on Saturday.

So, on the day, I put on my most provocative Halloween-adjacent outfit I could think of (I was a provocative nun), got the camera from the office and off I went.

Perhaps it’s because of my disillusionment with Pride mixed with the social anxiety of being around a large gathering of people, but I was supremely underwhelmed by the event itself.

For all intents and purposes, the event was perfectly fine: the stalls were cool, the march itself was okay, the drinks were expectedly overpriced, and the attempts at politicising Pride by including vague talks about queer rights were just as hollow as the event’s modus operandi itself.

1n7a9872jpg
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

However, what I found particularly interesting about Pride was not the event, it was the community of people occupying the space.

As much as Pride has lost its meaning as an event, it’s always so cool to see queer people as expressive as they are when they’re afforded safe public spaces.

It was beautiful seeing the array of people in flamboyant outfits, openly expressing their love for their partners and the sheer diversity of people at Pride.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

Personally, for me, every day is a brand new opportunity to be subversively expressive.

But I am well aware that most queer people in the country are either too afraid to be "loud" and "out there" or, in most cases, cannot do that out of the very real fear that they might be targeted by queerphobic idiots.

So, it’s events that aren’t just coded as queer but are explicitly queer that allow people from all over the continent to congregate to be as gay as possible - and do so unapologetically.

Pride – as well as events like Vogue Nights and the Unofficial Pink Parties – provides queer people a chance to experience what many heterosexual people take for granted: the ability to outwardly be themselves without the fear of assault.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

As much as my choices of self-expression may be perceived as “bold and defiant,” I very rarely go out into my hood with a beat and a dreamout of the fear of being targeted.

Even when I came out to my family, as much as they were, and continue to be, the most supportive people a queer person could ask for, my dad told me that he was terrified that I’d be attacked for being openly queer.

I’m a stubborn ass Taurus so obviously I didn’t listen.

But over the years, though I’ve become increasingly expressive as I've become more assertive with my own identity, I’ve come to see the dangers of doing that - which is why I opt to be selective of just how much of my identity I assert.

The point is, above all else, that is the true beauty of Pride and why it still matters.

It’s the chance for the continent's queer community to come together and be queer AF, celebrate this queerness, assert the expression of their identities, and do it defiantly.

It’s one of the only days in the year that we’re able to let our guards down and actually be protected by the state (in practice, not just constitutionally) for doing so.

Pride, the event, may be too far gone but Pride, the expression, is stronger than ever.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride




4 November 2022 5:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Identity
LGBT
Johannesburg Pride
Simon Nkoli
pink capitalism
Beverly Ditsie

More from Opinion

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

25 October 2022 9:05 AM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

4 November 2022 6:59 PM

Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study

4 November 2022 5:26 PM

The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @DrRebeccaMalope/Twitter.

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

4 November 2022 4:21 PM

South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating

4 November 2022 2:45 PM

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter

4 November 2022 12:28 PM

Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'I always say music is my calling more than just a career' - Brenda Mtambo

3 November 2022 11:14 AM

From gospel singer to accountant to solo artist, Brenda Mtambo shares her journey of creating her place in SA’s music industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

Local

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

Lifestyle

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

4 November 2022 8:01 PM

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

4 November 2022 7:31 PM

Ramaphosa distances himself from Maumela amid multi-million rand tenders scandal

4 November 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA