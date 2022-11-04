South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Steven Gruzd - Governance programme head at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

Gruzd has warned South Africa about its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war.

This follows the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF's) maritime exercise with Russia in Durban this week.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gruzd said the joint-military exercise is giving an image of South Africa siding with Russia in the eyes of the world.

I think it is getting harder and harder for South Africa to keep maintaining that we are neutral and strategically not aligned but there have been a lot of signs that we are leaning towards Russia. Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs

Gruzd also added that despite military exercises being a common practice anywhere in the world, the defence force should not have been allowed to participate.

It is not the first time we conducted military exercises and a couple of years ago we did something called operation Mosi where we did drills with the Russian navy as well as the Chinese navy, so it is not the first time. Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs

I agree with you that the timing now given what is happening in Ukraine, the optics don’t look good for a country that is claiming neutrality and undertaking military exercises with a country that is invading another one. Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs

