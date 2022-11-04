South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Steven Gruzd - Governance programme head at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).
Gruzd has warned South Africa about its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war.
This follows the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF's) maritime exercise with Russia in Durban this week.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gruzd said the joint-military exercise is giving an image of South Africa siding with Russia in the eyes of the world.
I think it is getting harder and harder for South Africa to keep maintaining that we are neutral and strategically not aligned but there have been a lot of signs that we are leaning towards Russia.Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs
Gruzd also added that despite military exercises being a common practice anywhere in the world, the defence force should not have been allowed to participate.
It is not the first time we conducted military exercises and a couple of years ago we did something called operation Mosi where we did drills with the Russian navy as well as the Chinese navy, so it is not the first time.Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs
I agree with you that the timing now given what is happening in Ukraine, the optics don’t look good for a country that is claiming neutrality and undertaking military exercises with a country that is invading another one.Steven Gruzd, Governance programme head - South African Institute of International Affairs
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @SANDF_ZA/Twitter
More from Local
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president
The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.Read More
SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field.Read More
WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone
A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
New tobacco law seeks to place restrictions on teen's access to vaping products
Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to under 18s.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
More from World
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?
Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.Read More
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?
Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.Read More
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy
Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.Read More
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population
Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More