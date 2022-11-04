How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president





Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC presidential candidate and Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, about the importance of women’s involvement in leadership roles ahead of the party's elective conference in December.

The ANC will be wrapping up its nomination process on Monday.

Sisulu plans to reform the ANC by putting it on the right track to being a representation of as many South Africans as possible.

I've stood before [to contest for president] because I was asked to, and I thought I had put together a view that would take us into the future of how we would ensure that the ANC represents as many of our people as possible outside the money factor and I availed myself for the same reason, now. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism

I think that we can get onto the right trajectory, and I am putting myself there to make sure that to the extent that it is possible for people in the leadership to change the course of the ANC, take it away from money, take it away from all of those things that do not give us the goals that we want to bring our electorate back. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism

She also said that it was time that the party had a woman leader.

Sisulu added that the lack of women in positions of power in the ANC goes against the principles it held when it was formed.

I think that it is time for women to take their position. They have been a subordinate sector for the longest time possible and that is not how the ANC was formed, that is not what the ANC history reflects on women, and if we don't change it now, I don't see when we might change it. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism

Sisulu reiterated the influence of money in elections and how removing it would better serve aspirant women leaders.

I think it's the driving force behind current elections, which is a money-driven elections, that makes it very difficult for women... It is now the money element that is destroying the quality and the essence of what we represent and if it's possible while we're alive as women, we would like to make sure we can put the ANC on course and make sure that we take our place. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism

Remove the money element and tell me if we would come to the same conclusion about who is appointed... The use of money is irregular for a political organisation that has the origins that we have in the ANC, and the sooner we reform the system of elections in the ANC, the better it will be for the future. Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Tourism

