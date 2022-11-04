Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating
Clement Manyathela spoke to dating coach Leigh Joy about how to deal with conflict in relationships – such as cheating – before your union is headed for trouble.
Infidelity evokes some of the strongest emotions and has inspired some of the best songs of all time.
One could argue that cheating is the ultimate equaliser and even the most successful people in the world are not immune to it.
Bongani from Cape Town called in to ask about cheating in his relationship.
While infidelity was set off by his actions, Bongani said he is struggling to accept his partner's counter-cheating.
He admits to being unfaithful five times, while his partner has stepped out of their relationship twice.
It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.
We don’t realise how much trust it takes to build a relationship and in one foul swoop trust can be broken.Leigh Joy, relationship coach
Joy suggests that couples should consult her.
I suggest people come to me when they are dating first… I help them step into the best version of themselves before they meet somebody else.Leigh Joy, relationship coach
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132913608_love-triangle-young-woman-in-relationship-with-two-men-back-view-of-love-friends-of-two-men-and-one-.html?vti=neeet2hyuzd205fkcn-1-28
More from Lifestyle
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish
Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.Read More
My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope
South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More