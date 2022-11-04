Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating





Clement Manyathela spoke to dating coach Leigh Joy about how to deal with conflict in relationships – such as cheating – before your union is headed for trouble.

Infidelity evokes some of the strongest emotions and has inspired some of the best songs of all time.

One could argue that cheating is the ultimate equaliser and even the most successful people in the world are not immune to it.

Bongani from Cape Town called in to ask about cheating in his relationship.

While infidelity was set off by his actions, Bongani said he is struggling to accept his partner's counter-cheating.

He admits to being unfaithful five times, while his partner has stepped out of their relationship twice.

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

We don’t realise how much trust it takes to build a relationship and in one foul swoop trust can be broken. Leigh Joy, relationship coach

Joy suggests that couples should consult her.

I suggest people come to me when they are dating first… I help them step into the best version of themselves before they meet somebody else. Leigh Joy, relationship coach

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

