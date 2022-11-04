SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance
John Perlman spoke to Stuart Hess, cricket writer for The Star about how Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s financial challenges may soon come to an end.
This week, CSA sealed a 10-year deal for the SA20 league with newly-launched Indian broadcaster, Viacom18, acquiring the rights for the broadcast deal.
Hess said that this move would accelerate the end of South African cricket's financial suffering.
According to Hess, the value of the deal has not been mentioned.
However, he added, there are beliefs according to Graeme Smith, who's the T20 league commissioner, that the amount is substantial and will be a game changer.
The massive administrative problems led to sponsors not being interested and walking away from South African cricket, in addition, there was COVID and a lot of big companies cutting off marketing spend.Stuart Hess
Hess said with the new board's stability and the new administration in place, he hopes the money trickles in and leads to the development of the game in the country.
The plan is that the big money will go throughout South African cricket [not limited to the T20 league], but we saw earlier this year that SA, as a result of administrative mayhem, did not negotiate at ICC level to get more test crickets.Stuart Hess
SA will play less test cricket over the next four years.Stuart Hess

Source : AFP
