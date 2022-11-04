Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Matlhogonolo Ledwaba - Founder of The Bakery Box Bread & Studio.
The Bread Box Bakery & Studio is a company aiming to become a catalyst in promoting knowledge of food science.
Established in July 2017, the studio produces specialist bakery products, and provides interactive cooking and dining activities for kids and adults.
The 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend are out to find small businesses that make a big and positive impact in our communities.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ledwaba said that they pride themselves in helping children to know more about the kitchen.
We came up with a theme called 'cooking and baking is science made edible'. It is more educational, also wants to solve certain problems in society and hence the cooking class for kids, as there is also a shortage and lack of food scientists and technologists where we are able to solve food problems.Matlhogonolo Ledwaba, Founder - The Bread Box & Studio
Ledwaba added that they want to debunk the myth about qualifying to be a chef, or thinking that getting into the food space requires no qualification.
We need to be able to get people to pass mathematics and science because people think that getting into food and becoming a chef, you just need to fail matric, and we want to change that narrative.Matlhogonolo Ledwaba, Founder - The Bread Box & Studio
Find out more about 702 Business Awards with Lulalend here.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter/@BreadBoxB
