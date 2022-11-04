My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope





Legendary gospel songstress Rebecca Malope’s career spans 33 years with 36 chart-topping albums.

Other than her impressive discography in South African gospel music, she is a former celebrity SA Idols judge as well as Mzansi Magic’s _Clash Of The Choirs _judge.

‘The Queen of Gospel’ is famed for her role as a TV presenter on SABC 2’s biggest gospel music talk show It’s Gospel Time.

She embodies the perfect rags-to-riches story - as she triumphed past her difficult and poverty-stricken childhood to stardom.

Malope shared a few poignant failures she managed to topple in her career.

Her audition for the _Shell Road to Fame _programme in 1985 was a complete failure.

‘Sis Ribs’ wanted to pack up and make her way back home to Mpumalanga.

However, her sister encouraged her to try again and Malope won the same competition in 1987.

I didn’t win in 1985, I wanted to go back home. Dr Rebecca Malope, award-winning musician

We need that support from our family, they must not discourage us all the time… give us hope. Dr Rebecca Malope, Award winning musician

On her way to her very first album interview Malope struggled to express herself in English.

I don’t know English, I felt like a failure then. I remember going back home and I cried… Dr Rebecca Malope, award-winning musician

It was so sad because I couldn't introduce myself to South Africa… I couldn’t promote my new album, my very first album… Dr Rebecca Malope, award-winning musician

She went back to school at the age of 19 to complete her education.

Malope would later be a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of California for her contribution to the music industry

