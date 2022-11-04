Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
John Perlman spoke to Wits University Academic Dr Yolo Koba about his research into South Africa's porn consumption.
- Previously, South Africans were considered to consume more porn than most countries without any information on who uses it and why
- Now, Wits University academic Yolo Koba’s research has found that South Africans consume porn primarily because it makes them happy
University of Witwatersrand researcher Yolo Koba defines pornography as a mediated form of sexual intercourse packaged for visual consumption.
The academic surveyed 676 porn enthusiasts and conducted 25 in-depth interviews to support his findings.
His study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.
It is a sleep sedative, a masturbation aid, an energy stimulant and overall – a stress reliever and in essence, pornography makes people happy, he said.
If you think about that as a mediated form of sex then what you are saying is that people are consuming sex… then they are most likely to experience the same kind of corporeal benefits of the same kind that people experience when they are having physical sex.Dr Yolo Koba, Wits University academic
Their serotonin levels skyrocket, they feel a sense of relief, endorphins are rushing through the blood when they are having that encounter with these images.Dr Yolo Koba, Wits University academic
Koba added that his research showed counter-intuitive results.
Additionally, his research dispelled two common myths associated with watching adult films.
Firstly, it was proved untrue that only lonely people consume erotic content and lastly, there are no overly detrimental consequences to consuming porn.
A lot of pornography is consumed by people in relationships.Dr Yolo Koba, Wits University academic
