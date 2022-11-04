Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish





John Perlman spoke to human rights activist Kumi Naidoo.

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Anti-apartheid activist and author Kumi Naidoo has dedicated his life to fighting for justice since he was 15.

At 21, he was charged with violating the state of emergency regulations that the apartheid government introduced and had to flee to the United Kingdom.

Here are a few facts about the lifelong social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Firstly, Chatsworth-born Naidoo can’t resist a plate of butterbeans and potato curry. He shared memories of meal times growing up - which often included his late mother.

He released his book titled Letters to My Mother in an effort to confront the trauma of losing his mother at only 15 years old by suicide.

What prompted me to get serious with it, almost four decades after my mom died, was the sudden passing away of my sister from a brain tumour. Kumi Naidoo, human rights activist

His favourite song is Sondela by Venom, Shishuliza, Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Tshego and his late stepson Riky Rick,

It was the last collaboration Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado worked on before he died by suicide in March 2022.

Given that it was his last song, I listened to it repeatedly weeks after his passing… Kumi Naidoo, human rights activist

Naidoo said listens to the track because he plans to release a rendition of it – as part of his environmental activism with Ricky’s youngest brother.

His most treasured read is Yakhal 'inkomo by Mongane Wally Serote.

He encountered the book in 1983 in university – a rare find for the time considering government restrictions – which he said tremendously moved him as a student.

It moved me tremendously in terms of understanding the pain of oppression… Kumi Naidoo, human rights activist

Listen to the full audio above.