'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma
- Siboniso Duma is the provincial chairperson of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal - **elected to the position in 2022. **
- He has served in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature since 2014.
- Duma is currently the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in the province.
Siboniso Duma is the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the leader of Government Business in KwaZulu-Natal.
He recently completed his first 100 days in office - in a role that is supposed to provide strategic leadership and direction on the economic trajectory of the province.
Having to deal with the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit the province earlier this year, it's been a challenging start to his term in office.
One of his key objectives, he says, is to bring down the unemployment rate in the province to below 20%.
Duma believes the province is heading in the right direction from an economic perspective.
We are currently on the right track, but the pace is slow, because we've been planning in a silo mentality as three spheres of government.Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.
When we plan, we must be holistic. The issue of water. The issue of roads. The issue of sanitation.Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.
We are trying various options and variables so that we entice development, because people must not lose hope.Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Politics
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.Read More
More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More