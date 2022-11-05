'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma





- Siboniso Duma is the provincial chairperson of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal - **elected to the position in 2022. **

- He has served in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature since 2014.

- Duma is currently the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in the province.

He recently completed his first 100 days in office - in a role that is supposed to provide strategic leadership and direction on the economic trajectory of the province.

Having to deal with the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit the province earlier this year, it's been a challenging start to his term in office.

One of his key objectives, he says, is to bring down the unemployment rate in the province to below 20%.

Duma believes the province is heading in the right direction from an economic perspective.

We are currently on the right track, but the pace is slow, because we've been planning in a silo mentality as three spheres of government. Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

When we plan, we must be holistic. The issue of water. The issue of roads. The issue of sanitation. Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

We are trying various options and variables so that we entice development, because people must not lose hope. Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

