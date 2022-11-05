Measles outbreak: Cause for alarm, as it can be fatal, says expert





- The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed an outbreak of Measles in Limpopo.

- The outbreak is in the Greater Sekhukhune and Greater Mopani districts.

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases this week confirmed a measles outbreak in Limpopo after 12 positive cases were identified.

The NICD conducts surveillance of various infectious diseases in South Africa.

It identified cases in at least two out of five districts of the Limpopo Province, namely Greater Sekhukhune and Greater Mopani districts.

On Thursday, laboratory-confirmed measles infections were identified in 13 males and 10 females between the ages of 6 months and 42 years.

RELATED: 'No measles outbreak in SA yet, but low vaccination rate poses an ongoing risk'

Two children with measles infection were not vaccinated, three were fully vaccinated with two measles doses and in 18 individuals the measles vaccination histories were unknown.

The latest outbreak has affected both children and adults, although the overwhelming majority of the affected people are children.

In recent years, there has been a growing anti-vaccination movement, responsible for recent similar outbreaks in Samoa, resulting in the deaths of 83 people. The cause of the outbreak was attributed to decreased vaccination rates.

Symptoms include a mild viral infection, where there is a dry cough, a runny nose, and a sore throat, followed by an acute illness where the temperature rises to almost 40 degrees in somebody who is really sick.

Why is it important to really make noise about it? Because it can be fatal, especially to those who have a weakened immune system. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

It's the kind of infection that if you are exposed to somebody who has measles, and you've never been vaccinated, almost 90% of the time you are going to get that infection. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

....a mild viral infection, where there is a dry cough, a runny nose, a sore throat...followed by an acute illness where the temperature goes to almost 40 degrees in somebody who is really sick. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

Listen to the audio for more.