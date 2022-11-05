'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal
JOHANNESBURG - Actor, Terry Pheto has denied any involvement in a multi-million rand Lotteries Commission fraud scheme being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
On Friday, the SIU was granted a preservation order by the Pretoria High Court to seize nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand worth a combined value of approximately R25 million.
Pheto was listed as one of a group of people and companies accused of being beneficiaries in the alleged property fraud.
READ: SIU welcomes freezing of Lotto Commission employee assets
and restrains:' Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) November 4, 2022
•Moitheri Pheto
•Lesley Ramulifho
•Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba
•Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe
•AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani
•Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane
In a statement released on social media on Saturday, the Tsotsi star said she was 'dismayed' that she's the subject of the SIU investigation.
"I deny any involvement in the alleged scheme that has been reported on. I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me."
She added that she will "cooperate fully with this investigation in an open and transparent manner."
November 5, 2022
The internationally-aclaimed star has been top of social media trends since Friday's SIU revelations, with mixed reactions from fans and South Africans alike about her alleged involvement.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal
