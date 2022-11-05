Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks





- Vaping is often marketed as a 'healthier' alternative to smoking cigarettes.

- More teenagers and children are experimenting with vaping due to the misconception that it's not harmful.

- The Teddy Bear Clinic hosts regular workshops at schools to create awareness about the dangers of vaping.

Vaping companies have emphatically denied that they market their products to younger people, but critics believe otherwise.

The style, colours, models and animation used in the advertising appear to be aimed at a younger audience.

Many people, including teenagers believe that vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes.

Vaping is the practice of inhaling and exhaling vapour containing nicotine and flavouring produced by a device designed for this purpose.

Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at The Teddy Bear Clinic says although the health risks associated with vaping seem less severe than cigarettes, there are still risks, especially in children and teenagers.

Currently, there are no legislations for vaping for adolescents, as the law does not make provisions for the sale of vapes to those under the age of 18.

Omar says an increasing number of teenagers and children are experimenting with vaping due to the misconception that it's not harmful.

In this country we are finding that children are manifesting problems in terms of attention span, in terms of their concentration. Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at The Teddy Bear Clinic

The craving, dopamine tickle. They initially enjoy it, then it's not enough because it is creating cravings for more. Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at The Teddy Bear Clinic

The understanding that vaping doesn't harm, that it's actually helpful is a huge concern. What we're seeing on the ground, at school....is that younger children are falling prey to this. Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at The Teddy Bear Clinic

We are getting calls and requests to do workshops in primary schools already, to create awareness around the risks of vaping. Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director at The Teddy Bear Clinic

