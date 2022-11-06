Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.

- A recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation found that one in 10 couples sleep in separate rooms.

- Close to one in four married couples don't share a bed.

- Reasons for doing so vary, from snoring to different sleeping patterns and schedules.

sleep-bed-tired-feetjpg

JOHANNESBURG: Snoring, body heat, restless legs, insomnia, different schedules and a yearning for personal space are said to be just some of the reasons why some happy couples choose to sleep apart, whether in separate beds in the same room, or even in separate rooms altogether.

According to a recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation, one in 10 couples sleep in separate rooms and close to one in four married couples sleep in separate beds.

This practice is referred to as a 'sleep divorce', and has grown in popularity in recent times.

One might think this would have a negative impact on a romantic relationship, yet some people believe it can help save a relationship.

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, says the importance of sleep supersedes everything else.

All of us are unique individuals, with our own individual needs and good sleep is a basic necessity of life, regardless of whatever relational arrangements you have.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Our understanding that the need for good quality sleep exceeds our relationship, In fact, the better we sleep, the better our relationship.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

If you don't get a good sleep, it's going to affect your overall functioning, and it's going to have a toxic spill-over on the relationship.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

You don't want to hold each other ransom, and treat each other as an object...in saying 'no you need to sleep here, we are married, we need to sleep in the same bed'.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

It is really about being considerate about how we view ourselves and each other.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Listen to the audio for more.




