Afrofeast Festival promises one-of-a-kind music, food experience in Bloemfontein
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to AfroFeast Founder and CEO - Kholofelo Maleka ahead of the festival set to take place on 19 Novemeber 2022.
All roads lead will soon lead to Bloemfontein for the Afrofeast Festival - set to kick off on 19 November at the Ramblers Club.
Organisers have promised festival goers a one-of-a-kind music and food experience including show-stopping performances by some of the country’s top Hip-Hop, House, Amapiano, Kwaito, and Afrosoul artists.
Speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane, the festival's Founder and CEO Kholofelo Maleka said the multicultural event seeks to establish Bloemfontein as a key destination for high-profile events.
For the Free State or for Bloemfontein particularly, everybody knows us for the big Macufe festival and we don't really have a lot of other flagship events after that. Now, we've been able to, with this one, to really just take another platform for all our artists to be able to come and showcase what they do there.Founder and CEO of AfroFeast, Kholofelo Maleka
Maleka said patrons will be spoilt for choice.
We've got professional chefs... We've got guys that are doing Kasi sushi and these are self-trained chefs. Now, to be able to mix them with these professional chefs is quite an opportunity and they are quite excited about it.Founder and CEO of AfroFeast, Kholofelo Maleka
Tickets are selling from R390 up until about R2900 for VIP. Tickets are still available and we would like to invite everybody to make a turn, come down to the Free State and have a great weekend with us.Founder and CEO of AfroFeast, Kholofelo Maleka
Listen to the audio for more.
