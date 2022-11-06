Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht.

- Kim Engelbrecht is a Cape Town born actress who's starred in several local TV shows like Isidingo.

- She got her first big break at the age of 12 when she landed the lead role of Sara in an Italian production, Sarahsara.

- She recently received an Emmy nomination for the lead role in the show Reyka

Kim Engelbrecht in M-Net's 'Reyka'. Picture: @kimengelbrecht/Twitter
Kim Engelbrecht in M-Net's 'Reyka'. Picture: @kimengelbrecht/Twitter

Kim Engelbrecht has been on South African TV screens since landing the role of a presenter on the local youth television programme Take5 in the 1990s.

Her career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

She got her first big break at the age of 12 when she landed the lead role in the Italian production, Sarahsara.

Engelbrecht is probably best known by South Africans for her role as 'Lolly' in the soap opera Isidingo.

Since then she's starred in other shows like _Dominion _and The Flash.

But it's her role in the locally produced show, Reyka which really has everyone talking about her.

She is already the recipient of two South African Film and Television Awards, and now she can add an International Emmy Award nomination to her growing list of accolades.

You go into doing any project, not thinking you're going to reach that level. You just want to make a really good show. I was really blown away by it.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African Emmy nominated actor

It's a joy and a privilege for any actor to have that opportunity...It was a real pleasure to give myself that challenge and see if I can live up to it.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African Emmy nominated actor

...Get onto set and just make do with what we have, that's the brilliance of a South African actor. We also have this ability to be given a script immediately, then be able to do those lines like a few hours later.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African Emmy nominated actor

Listen to the interview for more.




