Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Decline in voter participation calls for deeper democratic participation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 11:05
Family Matters: Pets as life companions
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Sunday deadline to respond to questions relating to the robberty at his Phala Phala farm.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s... 7 November 2022 5:54 AM
Measles outbreak: Cause for alarm, as it can be fatal, says expert Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions. 5 November 2022 12:57 PM
'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal Pheto was listed as one of a group of people and companies accused of being beneficiaries in alleged property fraud. 5 November 2022 12:24 PM
View all Local
'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma Refiloe Mpankanyane speaks to Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal who... 5 November 2022 10:54 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation? Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfu... 3 November 2022 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend. 4 November 2022 1:26 PM
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants. 4 November 2022 7:41 AM
View all Business
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do! 7 November 2022 8:33 AM
Afrofeast Festival promises one-of-a-kind music, food experience in Bloemfontein Speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane, the festival's Founder and CEO Kholofelo Maleka said the multicultural event seeks to establ... 6 November 2022 12:16 PM
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship? Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'. 6 November 2022 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker

7 November 2022 5:54 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
investing
Property
overspending
Home renovations

Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Nadia Aukamp, RE/Max Elite’s property broker and owner.

Whether you are looking for greener pastures or looking to expand your wealth portfolio, selling a home is a laborious task.

And one of the things to look into is how to go about home renovations.

Property owner Nadia Aukamp cautioned against over-investing – which translates to spending too much money on custom home improvements that can make selling your house difficult.

While one would assume renovation would guarantee a more attractive sell, due to South Africa’s competitive housing market, buyers are spoiled for choice, said Aukamp.

Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.

Buyers would rather buy smaller or similar priced property in a more affluent suburb where there is potential for smaller growth than buying an overcapitalised property.

Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite

She suggests homeowners steer clear of brightly coloured paints and wallpaper, while neutral colours and wooden floors are largely considered an investment for buyers.

Property portals, Property24 and Private Property, are a great benchmark to gauge the aesthetic and median price of recent properties that have been sold in your area.

Especially with wallpaper a lot of people get a little bit carried away putting a lot of wallpaper and that can put potential buyers off. It's quite difficult to remove that if you don’t like that.

Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite

While neutral colours and wooden floors are largely considered an investment for buyers.

Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.




7 November 2022 5:54 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
investing
Property
overspending
Home renovations

More from Local

Picture: rawpixel/123rf.com

Measles outbreak: Cause for alarm, as it can be fatal, says expert

5 November 2022 12:57 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal

5 November 2022 12:24 PM

Pheto was listed as one of a group of people and companies accused of being beneficiaries in alleged property fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bread Box and Bakery Studio. Picture: Twitter/@BreadBoxB

Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee

4 November 2022 1:26 PM

The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS

How Lindiwe Sisulu plans to reform the ANC if elected as party president

4 November 2022 1:03 PM

The Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, is contesting to be the party's president ahead of its elective conference in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's players leave after the play being called off during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on 24 October 2022. Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP

SA cricket set to begin an innings of financial abundance

4 November 2022 12:01 PM

While South African cricket has experienced good fortune on the field in recent times, the biggest problem in South African Cricket has been poor administration off the field. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia

4 November 2022 10:47 AM

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash

WATCH: Man pranks customers by saying bizarre things over the phone

4 November 2022 10:17 AM

A video has gone viral of a man answering his phone and saying bizarre things in front of tellers and customers in a shop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3

4 November 2022 10:14 AM

Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay

4 November 2022 5:01 AM

Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker

Local

It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return

Lifestyle

Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ActionSA prepares to take action against Ethekwini municipality

7 November 2022 9:50 AM

Mantashe criticises former leaders for publicly attacking Ramaphosa

7 November 2022 9:31 AM

SIU explains how Terry Pheto is implicated in fraud allegations

7 November 2022 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA