It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return
Wasanga Mehana spoke to television and radio presenter Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about the latest fitness trends.
The COVID-19 lockdown craze that saw fitness enthusiasts trade in their weights for toilet paper is making a comeback.
Talk radio 702/CapeTalk contributor, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, said the easy at-home workout trend has not disappeared, two years after it went viral.
It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routin,e and the good news is any ply will do!
This fun fitness hack saw gym fanatics who were confined to their homes use TP to train their bodies from head to toe.
While it is routinely used for high-intensity interval workouts such as military planks, squad jumps and push ups, there are alternatives available for people who prefer to take things slow.
It is a good full body workout, and you are going to see your calories burn.Liezel van der Westhuizen, 702/CapeTalk Contributor
And you don’t have to stick to high intensity intervals, you can do also try yoga and flexibility workout with toilet paper with different movements in a yoga or a Pilates…Liezel van der Westhuizen, 702/CapeTalk Contributor
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/toilet-paper-hygiene-role-wc-3964492/
More from Lifestyle
Afrofeast Festival promises one-of-a-kind music, food experience in Bloemfontein
Speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane, the festival's Founder and CEO Kholofelo Maleka said the multicultural event seeks to establish Bloemfontein as a key destination for high-profile events.Read More
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.Read More
Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.Read More
Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish
Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study
The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.Read More
My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope
South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.Read More
Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating
It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Live up your weekend with colour, song and laughter
Usher in a new month with a few of these events happening in Johannesburg.Read More