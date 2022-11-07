Streaming issues? Report here
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return

7 November 2022 8:33 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
fitness
toilet paper
COVID-19
home workouts
home gym
Toilet paper workout

It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!

Wasanga Mehana spoke to television and radio presenter Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about the latest fitness trends.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

The COVID-19 lockdown craze that saw fitness enthusiasts trade in their weights for toilet paper is making a comeback.

Talk radio 702/CapeTalk contributor, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, said the easy at-home workout trend has not disappeared, two years after it went viral.

It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routin,e and the good news is any ply will do!

This fun fitness hack saw gym fanatics who were confined to their homes use TP to train their bodies from head to toe.

While it is routinely used for high-intensity interval workouts such as military planks, squad jumps and push ups, there are alternatives available for people who prefer to take things slow.

It is a good full body workout, and you are going to see your calories burn.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, 702/CapeTalk Contributor

And you don’t have to stick to high intensity intervals, you can do also try yoga and flexibility workout with toilet paper with different movements in a yoga or a Pilates…

Liezel van der Westhuizen, 702/CapeTalk Contributor

Listen to the full audio above for more.




