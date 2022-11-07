SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Internationally renowned actress Moithero 'Terry' Pheto was informed about the investigation into her involvement in fraud and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, confirmed this on the 702 Breakfast show with Bongani Bingwa on Monday.

Kganyago laughed off remarks by the Tsotsi star that she was not informed about the probe and preservation order, saying she was notified two months ago.

The investigating unit managed to get a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court last Friday to retain 12 properties worth R25 million linked to alleged fraud at the lotteries commission.

Her name came into the fore when we were tracing the money and ended up to the property owned by her, and that is why her name is attached and we were tracing the money that was supposed to have gone to an NPO, to other people, and ended up being used to buy the property she owns. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

The fact of the matter is that she cannot be dismayed because we got in contact with her two months ago and made her aware of this and obviously she cannot say she did not know that we are following [up] on the property she is staying in. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

Pheto released a statement on Saturday, insisting she had no prior knowledge of the investigation and preservation order.

The assets being seized by the SIU include two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand, a luxury BMW vehicle, and nine luxury properties in Johannesburg, Centurion, and Hartbeespoort.

Kganyago said some non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding, but channeled the money to people connected to the NLC.

These NPO’s get the money and immediately after getting the money, they then transfer to individuals who are working with some of the people at the National Lotteries Commission who then use it for purposes of buying these franchises and houses. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.