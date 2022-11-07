SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Internationally renowned actress Moithero 'Terry' Pheto was informed about the investigation into her involvement in fraud and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, confirmed this on the 702 Breakfast show with Bongani Bingwa on Monday.
Kganyago laughed off remarks by the Tsotsi star that she was not informed about the probe and preservation order, saying she was notified two months ago.
The investigating unit managed to get a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court last Friday to retain 12 properties worth R25 million linked to alleged fraud at the lotteries commission.
Her name came into the fore when we were tracing the money and ended up to the property owned by her, and that is why her name is attached and we were tracing the money that was supposed to have gone to an NPO, to other people, and ended up being used to buy the property she owns.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit
The fact of the matter is that she cannot be dismayed because we got in contact with her two months ago and made her aware of this and obviously she cannot say she did not know that we are following [up] on the property she is staying in.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit
Pheto released a statement on Saturday, insisting she had no prior knowledge of the investigation and preservation order.
November 5, 2022
The assets being seized by the SIU include two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand, a luxury BMW vehicle, and nine luxury properties in Johannesburg, Centurion, and Hartbeespoort.
Kganyago said some non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding, but channeled the money to people connected to the NLC.
These NPO’s get the money and immediately after getting the money, they then transfer to individuals who are working with some of the people at the National Lotteries Commission who then use it for purposes of buying these franchises and houses.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference
The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in DecemberRead More
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days
Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of electricity substations, like the Lenasia substation which was damaged last week Friday morning and was fixed today in the afternoon.Read More
Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa
In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SARead More
Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons
A tweet went viral from Saint champagne bar lounge in Cape Town threatening to release images of customers who did not pay for their alcohol.Read More
WATCH: Little boy refuses to leave granny's house
A video went viral when a little boy was crying and refusing to leave his grandmother's house after his parents came to fetch him.Read More
Why do so many South Africans choose not to vote?
Voting is a key component of any democracy but in South Africa disillusionment with elections has led to low voter turnout.Read More
Human trafficking and kidnappings on rise in SA - Missing Children SA
A series of kidnappings and human trafficking cases in the country has gone viral and according to Missing Children SA, very few convictions are taking place.Read More
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.Read More