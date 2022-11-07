Human trafficking and kidnappings on rise in SA - Missing Children SA
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator at Missing Children South Africa.
Missing Children South Africa is concerned with the alarming rate of kidnappings and human trafficking cases in many parts of the country.
Cape Town is one of the cities ravaged by kidnappings and human trafficking. And often, huge ransom amounts are demanded of victims' families.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on Monday, the organisation's Bianca van Aswegen said that most victims of human trafficking do not return home.
Van Aswegen said the types of kidnappings were opportunistic, ransom-related , stranger abductions, criminal vendettas, hoaxes or scams, and ritual, to name a few.
This is absolutely shocking, people think we only see these in movies, now unfortunately this is a harsh reality that we are facing daily in South Africa.Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa
Unfortunately, with human trafficking only a very small percentage of victims are found worldwide.Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa
Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was raped and killed by thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali in October in Wattville, Gauteng. Some of her body parts are still missing.
Missing Children SA said while the reasons for human trafficking varied, from sexual exploitation, to forced labor, to illegal adoption, organ trafficking was also becoming a problem.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126107988_hands-tied-up-with-rope-of-a-missing-kidnapped-abused-violence-against-children-victim-child-in-pain.html?vti=nok36szxfixvz67tu5-1-27
More from Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference
The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in DecemberRead More
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days
Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of electricity substations, like the Lenasia substation which was damaged last week Friday morning and was fixed today in the afternoon.Read More
Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa
In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SARead More
Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons
A tweet went viral from Saint champagne bar lounge in Cape Town threatening to release images of customers who did not pay for their alcohol.Read More
WATCH: Little boy refuses to leave granny's house
A video went viral when a little boy was crying and refusing to leave his grandmother's house after his parents came to fetch him.Read More
Why do so many South Africans choose not to vote?
Voting is a key component of any democracy but in South Africa disillusionment with elections has led to low voter turnout.Read More
SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court on Friday to attach 12 properties linked to NLC officials.Read More
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.Read More