Human trafficking and kidnappings on rise in SA - Missing Children SA





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator at Missing Children South Africa.

Missing Children South Africa is concerned with the alarming rate of kidnappings and human trafficking cases in many parts of the country.

Cape Town is one of the cities ravaged by kidnappings and human trafficking. And often, huge ransom amounts are demanded of victims' families.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on Monday, the organisation's Bianca van Aswegen said that most victims of human trafficking do not return home.

Van Aswegen said the types of kidnappings were opportunistic, ransom-related , stranger abductions, criminal vendettas, hoaxes or scams, and ritual, to name a few.

This is absolutely shocking, people think we only see these in movies, now unfortunately this is a harsh reality that we are facing daily in South Africa. Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa

Unfortunately, with human trafficking only a very small percentage of victims are found worldwide. Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa

Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was raped and killed by thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali in October in Wattville, Gauteng. Some of her body parts are still missing.

Missing Children SA said while the reasons for human trafficking varied, from sexual exploitation, to forced labor, to illegal adoption, organ trafficking was also becoming a problem.

