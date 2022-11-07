Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in December 7 November 2022 5:40 PM
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of el... 7 November 2022 4:54 PM
Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest 7 November 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma Refiloe Mpankanyane speaks to Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal who... 5 November 2022 10:54 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
View all Politics
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money se... 7 November 2022 7:27 PM
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi. 7 November 2022 6:43 PM
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 7 November 2022 5:31 PM
View all Business
Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men Osteoporosis is a word we hear about a lot but many of us have little understanding of what this killer disease is and how it affe... 7 November 2022 3:05 PM
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SA 7 November 2022 2:27 PM
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do! 7 November 2022 8:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons

7 November 2022 9:59 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Alcohol
City of Cape Town
Clubbing
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A tweet went viral from Saint champagne bar lounge in Cape Town threatening to release images of customers who did not pay for their alcohol.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The club issued a statement pleading to those customers who drank alcohol and left without paying.

In the statement, the club has thanked those who have and still pay outstanding balances while threatening to expose non-paying customers.

Some customers even tried by phone call, email, and SMSs but could not be reached.

The club's Instagram account has been posting pictures of people who were not willing to settle their outstanding debts.

Non-paying customers are also given until Wednesday at 7pm to settle what is due to the club.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




7 November 2022 9:59 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Alcohol
City of Cape Town
Clubbing
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference

7 November 2022 5:40 PM

The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in December

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days

7 November 2022 4:54 PM

Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of electricity substations, like the Lenasia substation which was damaged last week Friday morning and was fixed today in the afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bokgabo Poo funeral service flier. Picture: @SindiswaKaula/Twitter

Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest

7 November 2022 3:35 PM

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa

7 November 2022 2:27 PM

In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sutichak/ 123rf.com

WATCH: Little boy refuses to leave granny's house

7 November 2022 9:48 AM

A video went viral when a little boy was crying and refusing to leave his grandmother's house after his parents came to fetch him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Why do so many South Africans choose not to vote?

7 November 2022 9:41 AM

Voting is a key component of any democracy but in South Africa disillusionment with elections has led to low voter turnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Human trafficking and kidnappings on rise in SA - Missing Children SA

7 November 2022 9:35 AM

A series of kidnappings and human trafficking cases in the country has gone viral and according to Missing Children SA, very few convictions are taking place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Terry Pheto. Picture: @TerryPheto.

SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption

7 November 2022 9:07 AM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court on Friday to attach 12 properties linked to NLC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.

Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker

7 November 2022 5:54 AM

Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: rawpixel/123rf.com

Measles outbreak: Cause for alarm, as it can be fatal, says expert

5 November 2022 12:57 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption

Local

'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat

Sport

Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANCWL task team wants Ramaphosa to serve second term with woman deputy

7 November 2022 8:57 PM

Man accused of killing German tourist in Mpumalanga denied bail

7 November 2022 7:58 PM

Ekurhuleni EFF set to field own candidate during mayoral election

7 November 2022 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA