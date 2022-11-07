Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The club issued a statement pleading to those customers who drank alcohol and left without paying.

In the statement, the club has thanked those who have and still pay outstanding balances while threatening to expose non-paying customers.

Some customers even tried by phone call, email, and SMSs but could not be reached.

The club's Instagram account has been posting pictures of people who were not willing to settle their outstanding debts.

Non-paying customers are also given until Wednesday at 7pm to settle what is due to the club.

