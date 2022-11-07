WATCH: Little boy refuses to leave granny's house
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, parents are seen to have come to fetch their son and the welcome was not that pleasing as he shuts the door before them.
The mother then picks up her son who immediately broke down in tears and demands to remain behind with his grandmother.
The grandmother then had to intervene and calm her grandson down to get him into the car.
There were mixed reactions online where some even remembered from their younger days how cool it was being raised by a grandmother.
@slaybyshai210 Who else has this problem when their kids go with their grandparents?? 🙄 #spoiledbrat #grandparents #rottenborn #extra #crybaby #fyp #foryoupage #momsoftiktok #badasskids #momlife ♬ original sound - Miss Shai 😘
