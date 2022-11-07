Why do so many South Africans choose not to vote?
Clement Manyathela spoke to the chairpeson of the Rivonia Circle, Songezo Zibi about voter attitudes in our country.
-
Voter turnout in South Africa has become very low.
-
Zibi said that many people are disillusioned with the political system.
Electoral trends from 2021 showed that only 46% of voters chose to cast their ballot for local government elections.
As we approach the 2024 general elections these trends have left many concerned about the expected voter turnout.
According to Zibi, one of the issues that is causing low voter turnout is that many people do not want to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) but are also not encouraged to vote for any other party.
He added that many parties focus more on talking about what the ANC has done wrong instead of what solutions they are proposing for issues, which causes voters to lose interest in the party.
When you complain endlessly about the ANC you are not telling people something they do not know… if you do not focus on solutions, people switch off.Songezo Zibi, chair of the Rivonia Circle
In addition to this, Zibi said that parties focus on building membership and personalities but do not discuss how they will solve the problems.
When this is the political culture, we live in people often do not feel there is a reason to vote as it seems nothing will change if they do.
Zibi said one way we may see more voter engagement is if we had parliamentary and legislature elections that could improve government accountability.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
