The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC meets- what to expect and ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekuruleni motion of no confidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
30/30 Forbes Africa

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, co-founder and CEO of Tshimong, an educational services social enterprise pioneering a fundamentally different approach to career and citizenship readiness.

She gained the attention of the world in 2018 when she took centre stage as programme director of the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture delivered by former President Barack Obama.

She became a significant part of the youth programme summit that had one hundred young people from across the country learning about the life of Nelson Mandela, activist, philanthropist, and statesman.

Born in 1994 and raised by parents who are the 1976 generation, she describes the feeling of seeing Nelson Mandela speak and experiencing her own father's arrest during that same time. These experiences are her motivation for choosing to help empower their journeys.

Growing up in Soweto, I was probably the only one with a father, and probably the only one whose mother worked among my group of friends. I was very fortunate that I also got to go to schools outside of Soweto, so the inequality that many people confront later on in their lives was right in front of me every day.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

The inequality between black and white was very real to me from a very young age.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

I wouldn't say that I was political per se, she says, I was very concerned about the stark contrast between the black and the white, the rich and the poor.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

The childhood of dancing between two realities, code-switching, and yet trying to find my integrity, trying to be proud of my story with everything that was happening.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

I realised at some point when I learned the language, that there are systemic issues going on and I think then that is where the activist was born in truth.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

There is a profound change that can happen when we demand that everyone should be a thinker as the starting point of re-allowing and enabling people to be human and to exercise their humanity.

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Co-founder and CEO - Tshimong

Mkhumbuzi Pooe continued to talk about the profundity of African culture, the identity of being an African, ways of living, strengths, and the importance of making the future a top priority.

Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe




